BLOOMINGTON — Indiana has halted fall workouts for four programs — including men’s basketball and men’s soccer — due to a recent wave of positive COVID-19 tests within the athletic department that has coincided with students returning to campus.
Field hockey and wrestling also have had workouts paused indefinitely.
In total, there have been 1,417 tests conducted within IU’s athletic department since June 8 with 63 positive tests.
IU’s football program was not impacted by the recent positive tests. The Hoosiers had football workouts paused from July 17-31 due to positive tests within the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.