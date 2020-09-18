James Blackmon Jr., Derrick Jones Jr., Ben Carter

Indiana guard James Blackmon Jr. (1) passes the ball as UNLV's Derrick Jones Jr. (1) and Ben Carter (13) defend during the Maui Invitational on Nov. 25, 2015, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Hoosiers will return to the tournament this year, but it will be played in Asheville, N.C.

 Rick Bowmer | Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON -- There will be no coaches wearing Hawaiian shirts or khaki shorts at the Maui Invitational this season.

The renowned annual tournament has moved stateside to Asheville, North Carolina, over travel concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Games will be held at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

Dates for the tournament have yet to be finalized, though according to multiple reports, it’s expected to be played from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. The Division I men’s basketball council voted Wednesday that this year’s season will start Nov. 25.

Indiana is one of eight teams in this year’s Maui Invitational field, which includes Davidson, North Carolina, Alabama, Stanford, Providence, Texas and UNLV.

