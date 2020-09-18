BLOOMINGTON -- There will be no coaches wearing Hawaiian shirts or khaki shorts at the Maui Invitational this season.
The renowned annual tournament has moved stateside to Asheville, North Carolina, over travel concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Games will be held at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
Dates for the tournament have yet to be finalized, though according to multiple reports, it’s expected to be played from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. The Division I men’s basketball council voted Wednesday that this year’s season will start Nov. 25.
Indiana is one of eight teams in this year’s Maui Invitational field, which includes Davidson, North Carolina, Alabama, Stanford, Providence, Texas and UNLV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.