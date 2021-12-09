BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana has turned to a former head coach with Power 5 conference experience as a coordinator to take the reins of its offense.
Walt Bell was hired as IU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Thursday after previous stints as an offensive coordinator at Maryland (2016-17) and Florida State (2018).
Bell left FSU to take the head coaching job at the University of Massachusetts, where he went 2-23 before being fired nine games into the 2021 season.
Overall, Bell brings 15 years of experience to the job, starting as a graduate assistant at Memphis in 2007. His first offensive coordinator job was at Arkansas State, where he spent two seasons (2014-15) before moving on to Maryland.
"Walt checked all the boxes that we were looking for," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. "His experience, creativity and leadership make him an ideal fit. I was looking for someone to be the leader of the offense, and Walt will be that.”
Bell’s best offenses were at Arkansas State, where his unit finished 20th nationally in total offense in 2014 (476.5 yards per game) and 37th nationally in 2015 (438.5 yards per game). But at the Power 5 level, Bell’s offenses weren’t able to generate the same traction.
Bell’s Maryland offenses ranked 94th and 120th in 2016 and 2017, though the Terps ran the ball effectively in 2016, finishing with 2,594 rushing yards and 26 TDs. At Maryland, Bell also helped develop Big Ten receiver of the year D.J. Moore, who had 80 catches for 1,033 yards in 2017.
In Bell’s lone season at Florida State, the Seminoles ranked 105th offensively at 361.1 yards per game but ranked second in the ACC and 28th nationally with 270.1 yards passing per game.
"I'm incredibly excited to work for a man like Tom Allen" Bell said. "Everyone I've talked with has raved about Indiana, and I'm ready to start building relationships with our players and working with this staff. I'm really looking forward to coaching in the Big Ten again and can't wait to get started."
Bell replaces Nick Sheridan after IU’s offense ranked last in the Big Ten and 124th nationally in 2021 at 289.7 yards per game.
A native of Dickson, Tennessee, Bell was a wide receiver at Middle Tennessee State from 2002-06, earning a bachelor’s in criminal justice and masters in sports administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.