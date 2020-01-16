BLOOMINGTON -- The Indiana football team made a pair of staff changes Thursday, moving Kasey Teegardin from special teams coach to safeties coach and hiring Jason Jones as new safeties coach.
Jones comes to Indiana from Florida Atlantic University, where he was the cornerbacks coach last season. Prior to FAU, Jones was the co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss from 2012-17. Jones and IU football coach Tom Allen worked together when Allen was the linebackers coach at Ole Miss from 2012-14.
Jones has extensive experience coaching players in the secondary, having prior stints as cornerbacks coach at Oklahoma State (2008-10), Rice (2006) and Tulsa (2005, 2007). Jones played defensive back at Alabama from 1995-99 and began his career as an Alabama graduate assistant.
Teegardin moves from safeties coach to special teams to replace William Inge, who is set be introduced as the new defensive coordinator at Fresno State. Inge joined former IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who was hired as head coach at Fresno State last month.
Teegardin’s charge will be to improve a special teams unit that had up and down moments last season. Failing to field an onside kick loomed large in IU’s 23-22 Gator Bowl loss to Tennessee, while a muffed punt by Whop Philyor proved costly in IU’s 34-27 loss at Penn State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.