BLOOMINGTON – Indiana has turned to a veteran coach with a history of developing NFL defensive linemen as its new defensive line coach.
Former Tulane University defensive line coach Kevin Peoples was hired as IU’s new defensive line coach, the school announced Monday.
Peoples has spent the last four years at Tulane where he coached two defensive linemen currently on NFL rosters, Ade Aruna and Tanzel Smart. Aruna, a defensive end, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 and was on the practice squad of the Oakland Raiders this past season. Smart, a defensive tackle, has spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.
In addition, Peoples has worked with two-time all-conference defensive end Patrick Johnson, who finished his Tulane career in 2019 with 14.5 sacks, tied for seventh in the school record book.
"I'm really excited to add Kevin to our staff," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "He brings a ton of experience and is a very strong technician. Kevin will build strong relationships with our players and help develop them to play at the highest level in the Big Ten."
IU originally pursued Michigan State defensive tackles coach Ron Burton to replace the departed Mark Hagen, who left IU to take over a similar position at Texas. Burton initially accepted the job but had a change of heart and returned to East Lansing, according to multiple reports.
With Peoples on staff, Tulane reached bowl games in consecutive years for the first time in school history in 2018 and 2019. Tulane won the Cure Bowl over Louisiana-Lafayette in 2018 and the Armed Forces Bowl over Southern Mississippi this past season. Peoples did his most impressive work at Tulane in 2018, leading a defensive line that tallied 25.5 sacks and 42.5 tackles for loss. Tulane’s 3.15 sacks per game in the 2018 season ranked eighth nationally.
"I'm thrilled to join Coach Allen and this great staff," Peoples said. "Coach Allen has done a tremendous job building this program, and I can't wait to continue the upward trajectory. I look forward to working with Coach (Kane) Wommack, the defensive coaches and the defensive linemen. There is a lot of talent in our room, and I'm ready to get started."
Peoples was a four-year starter at linebacker from 1989-93 at Carroll College in Helena, Mont., where he began his college coaching career. Among his many coaching stops, Peoples was defensive line coach at Arkansas State from 2002-09, where he worked for eight years alongside current IU offensive coach Darren Hiller. At Arkansas State, Peoples developed 11 All-Sun Belt conference players, including Corey Williams (2002, 2003), Jon Bradley (2002, 2003) Myron Anderson (2005), Jonathan Najm (2006), Jammarrow James (2006), Alex Carrington (2008, 2009) and Bryan Hall (2009).
Peoples also had stints as a defensive line coach at UAB (2013) and Georgia Southern (2014-15) before landing at Tulane.
While the addition of Peoples rounds out IU’s on-field coaching staff, the Hoosiers may end up suffering a significant blow to their strength and conditioning program this week. According to multiple reports, head strength and conditioning coach David Ballou and speed coach Dr. Matt Rhea are both expected to leave IU to take over the strength and conditioning program at Alabama. Ballou, a 2001 IU grad, worked at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and Notre Dame in 2017 before heading IU’s strength and conditioning program in 2018 and 2019. Numerous IU players have credited Ballou and Rhea with both strength and speed gains over the past two years.
