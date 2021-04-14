First-year Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson completed his coaching staff by adding an assistant coach with extensive recruiting ties in the SEC and Pac 12 with a proven track record of developing NBA players.
Yasir Rosemond was hired as IU assistant coach Wednesday, joining a staff that includes associate coach Dane Fife and holdover former IU co-associate coach Kenya Hunter.
Rosemond’s resume includes two seasons under Avery Johnson at Alabama (2017-19), three seasons at Georgia under Mark Fox (2014-17) and five seasons at Oregon under Ernie Kent (2005-10).
“I’m excited to finalize our coaching staff with the addition of Yasir,” Woodson said. “He brings a great deal of experience at schools like Alabama, Georgia and Oregon and has been a big contributor to their success and worked with and recruited a number of young men who were able to develop and take their game to the next level.”
On Rosemond’s Twitter account, he posted: “God is good! So happy to be part of the Hoosier family.”
For Rosemond, it’s another chance. He has not worked since Johnson was fired at Alabama in 2019, in part due to his connection with the 2019 federal trial following the FBI’s 2017 sting into college basketball corruption. As one of several assistant coaches who met with Christian Dawkins, Rosemond was named in testimony but not charged. The investigation resulted in a handful of assistant coaches being fired and arrested, including Auburn’s Chuck Person, Arizona’s Emmanuel Richardson, USC’s Anthony Bland and Oklahoma State and South Carolina’s Lamont Evans. Dawkins was charged with fraud and bribery charges.
At Alabama, Rosemond was involved in the recruitment and development of a pair of NBA first-round draft picks -- point guard Collin Sexton (No. 8 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018) and point guard Kira Lewis Jr. (No. 13 by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020). At Oregon, Rosemond coached three future NBA draft picks, including All-American Aaron Brooks (No. 26th by the Houston Rockets in 2007), Maarty Leunen (No. 54 by the Houston Rockets in 2008) and Malik Hairston (No. 48 by the Phoenix Suns in 2008).
In addition to the Woodson hire, IU announced Benny Sander has been promoted to director of basketball operations, Brian Walsh will be the new team and recruitment coordinator and former assistant coach Mike Roberts will remain on staff as the assistant AD for basketball administration. Director of athletic performance Clif Marshall will also stay on staff. Marshall, Sander and Walsh will begin their fifth year at IU, while Roberts will enter his third season.
“These men all will play valuable roles in the success of the program, and the more I have gotten to know them it becomes more evident that they have great passion for our young men, and I can’t wait to continue to work with them on a daily basis,” Woodson said.
