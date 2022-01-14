BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana hired Chad Wilt as its new defensive coordinator Friday.
Wilt brings 21 years of coaching experience, the last two as defensive line coach at Minnesota, but this will be his first shot as a coordinator. Wilt also will coach linebackers.
"I am excited to add Chad to our staff," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. "I have known Chad for a long time, and he is man of high character who brings a wealth of experience to our defense.”
As a player, Wilt was a two-time NAIA All-American defensive end at Taylor University in Upland.
"Indiana University is a special place, and Tom Allen is one of the best men in this profession," Wilt said. "Being from this state, when Coach Allen called, it was an opportunity I simply couldn't pass up. My family and I are eager to get settled in Bloomington. Our defense will be aggressive and fly around like its hair is on fire. These young men will play with passion for each other and for IU."
At Minnesota, Wilt contributed to a defense that finished second in the Big Ten in total yards allowed (278.8 per game, third nationally), scoring (17.3 points per game, tied for sixth nationally), rushing yards allowed (97.5 per game, eighth), and passing yards allowed (181.2 per game, eighth) in 2021. He worked with second-team All-Big Ten defensive end Boye Mafe, who finished tied for sixth in the conference with seven sacks. Mafe and fellow Minnesota defensive end Esezi Otomewo accepted invitations to play in the 2022 Senior Bowl.
Mafe tied for second in the league with 4.5 sacks in just seven games in 2020. All of the Golden Gophers' eight sacks last year came from the defensive line.
Wilt’s prior stops included defensive line coach stints at Cincinnati (2019), Army (2016-18), Maryland (2014-15), Ball State (2011-13), Richmond (2010), Virginia (2009) and Liberty (2006-08).
Wilt replaces Charlton Warren, who left after one season at IU to take over as co-defensive coordinator at North Carolina. IU is reportedly set to hire Texas Tech defensive line coach Paul Randolph to replace Kevin Peoples, who left to take a defensive coaching position at Missouri.
