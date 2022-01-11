BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana is in search of a new defensive coordinator and new defensive line coach after Charlton Warren and Kevin Peoples left for new jobs over the weekend.
Warren left to take a job as co-defensive coordinator at North Carolina with his mentor, Gene Chizik. Warren and Chizik worked together at UNC from 2015-16.
In one season as IU’s defensive coordinator, Warren’s unit ranked 10th in the Big Ten in total defense at 383.8 yards per game allowed. The Hoosiers didn’t create as much havoc under Warren as they did the year before under his predecessor Kane Wommack. After ranking first in the Big Ten in sacks and turnovers forced in 2020 by blitzing more under Wommack, IU was last in sacks (1.42 per game) and last in takeaways (9) under Warren’s more conservative scheme.
Peoples was hired by Missouri to take over as the edge rusher/defensive line coach. It’s a return to the SEC for Peoples, who coached at Arkansas from 2010-12. Peoples spent two seasons at IU (2020-21) and was instrumental in the development of defensive linemen Jerome Johnson and Ryder Anderson.
According to multiple reports, IU has approached Minnesota defensive line coach Chad Wilt to take over as defensive coordinator. Wilt played collegiately at Taylor University in Upland and has two decades of coaching experience, including stints as defensive line coach at Cincinnati (2019), Army (2016-18), Maryland (2014-15), Ball State (2011-13) and Virginia (2009).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.