BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana announced the signing of three players to its 2022 men’s basketball national signing class.
The class includes one player from within the state and two highly ranked national players. Overall, IU’s class is ranked 16th nationally, per 247.com sports and 22nd nationally per Rivals.
“As a group, we are bringing in versatile players who have a great work ethic and tremendous attitudes, and we believe they will continue to get better and improve themselves not only as players but as people as well,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “They have been well-coached and want to be challenged.”
Here’s a breakdown of the three players signed in the class, with comments from Woodson:
Kaleb Banks
Forward, 6-foot-8 215 pounds
Fayetteville, Georgia (Fayette County)
Ranked: No. 81 -- ESPN, No. 95 -- 247, No. 121 -- Rivals
Was integral part of Class 4A state runner-up team under coach Andre Flynn … averaged 23.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as a junior … hit 40 3-pointers and shot 63% from the field overall … won Region 5-AAAA player of the year … named First Team All-State in Class 4A … played AAU in offseason for coach Greg Robinson of the Atlanta Celtics … son of Kendra Banks.
Woodson on Banks
“Kaleb is someone who continues to improve his game and has a tremendous future in basketball. He is a very versatile player both offensively and defensively. His ability to score the basketball and create for him and his teammates is something that was very attractive to our staff. He is a tough-minded player who plays with great confidence and will be an impactful part of our program. I love the way he carries himself and shows his love for what he does.”
C.J. Gunn
Guard, 6-5, 175
Indianapolis, (Lawrence North)
Ranked: No. 130 -- 247
Helped lead Lawrence North to a Class 4A state runner-up appearance in 2021 under legendary coach Jack Keefer … averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists as a junior … shot 38% from long distance… had 33 points and made a school-record nine 3-pointers in a game against Fort Wayne Snider … named an Indiana Junior All-Star and to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Underclass All-State Supreme 15 … played AAU for Spiece Indy Heat under coach Ryan Owens prior to his senior season … son of Christopher and Linda Gunn.
Woodson on Gunn
“C.J. is a local kid who has tremendous love for Indiana University. He’s loyal and dedicated and will bring size and athleticism to the wing position. He comes from a very respected and winning high school program in Indiana and will be able to help us with his ability to play multiple positions. I think he, like the others, will have a real opportunity to grow and improve in our system. We can’t wait to have the opportunity to work with him when he gets to campus.”
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Guard, 6-5, 210
Charlotte, North Carolina (Montverde Academy)
Ranked: No. 20 -- Rivals, No. 24 -- 247 and ESPN
A five-star recruit who plays for prestigious Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, for coach Kevin Boyle … team won the 2021 Geico High School National Title … five of his teammates also are signing Division I letters of intent… played for coach Norton Hurd IV and Team Thad, an AAU program founded by NBA player Thaddeus Young, in the offseason… son of Adrianne “Angel” Hood-Schifino.
Woodson on Hood-Schifino
“Jalen has a presence about himself that makes you take notice. As a staff, we loved watching him play. He displays great maturity and is a team-first guy who makes others around him better. A pure winner. He has great size for his position and is a powerful guard that plays with force. Jalen will be able to help our ball club in a variety of ways. He’s a guard that can score on all three levels, rebound the basketball and has tremendous defensive awareness. Like the others, we are anxious for Jalen to get to campus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.