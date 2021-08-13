The Mike Woodson era at Indiana got off to a promising start, as the Hoosiers upended Serbian club team BC Mega 79-66 on Friday night in the first of two exhibition games in the Bahamas.
Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led IU with 21 points, with freshman guard Tamar Bates and Northwestern transfer forward Miller Kopp adding 14 points apiece. Sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo grabbed a team-high nine rebounds in 20 minutes, with Jackson-Davis adding eight rebounds.
The Hoosiers displayed the pressure on-ball defense and perimeter shooting on offense Woodson pledged to deliver in his first year as IU’s coach. IU started the game 4-of-7 from 3-point range to build a 41-32 halftime lead and scored 34 points off 27 BC Mega turnovers.
“My drive today was to push them to see if they were doing what was asked of him these last two months on the defensive end and the offensive end,” Woodson told reporters following the game. “I thought they responded really well.”
Kopp made three 3-pointers in the second half to help IU build a 17-point, second-half lead.
“We need shooting, and that was one of the reasons why we recruited him so hard when he declared and went into the portal,” Woodson said. “I’m going to rely on Miller, but we’ve got to rely on all of these guys. We’re working on making 3s and shooting 3s.”
IU played all of its available scholarship players, though center Michael Durr, guard Anthony Leal and forward Logan Duncomb were held out of the game due to injuries. The Hoosiers went with a starting lineup of Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart in the backcourt, Kopp and Race Thompson as forwards and Jackson-Davis at center.
BC Mega’s squad included 6-foot-10, 210-pound forward Nikola Jovic, a projected 2022 NBA first-round draft pick.
The teams will conclude the two-game exhibition series Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.
