BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana landed another in-state basketball commitment Sunday night, as 2022 guard C.J. Gunn from Lawrence North in Indianapolis announced his pledge to the Hoosiers during halftime of the Super Bowl.

The 6-foot-5 Gunn is a four-star recruit, ranked 107th nationally and the 14th best shooting guard in the class of 2022 by 247.com. With a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Gunn projects as a strong defender capable of disrupting passing lanes.

Offensively, Gunn has shooting range out to the 3-point line. He’s averaging 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Lawrence North in his junior season, helping lead the Wildcats to a 17-2 record. One of Gunn’s teammates at Lawrence North is Donaven McCulley, a 2021 quarterback signee for the Hoosiers.

Gunn chose IU over offers from a number of major Division I schools, including Cincinnati, Kansas State, Wake Forest, Missouri and Xavier.

IU coach Archie Miller has made in-state recruiting a priority during his four-year tenure. In addition to Gunn, IU has landed six in-state high school players in its last four recruiting classes, including center Trayce Jackson-Davis (Center Grove), guard Armaan Franklin (Indianapolis Cathedral), guard Trey Galloway (Culver Academies), guard Anthony Leal (Bloomington South) and guard Khristian Lander (Evansville Reitz).

