BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana landed another in-state basketball commitment Sunday night, as 2022 guard C.J. Gunn from Lawrence North in Indianapolis announced his pledge to the Hoosiers during halftime of the Super Bowl.
The 6-foot-5 Gunn is a four-star recruit, ranked 107th nationally and the 14th best shooting guard in the class of 2022 by 247.com. With a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Gunn projects as a strong defender capable of disrupting passing lanes.
Offensively, Gunn has shooting range out to the 3-point line. He’s averaging 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Lawrence North in his junior season, helping lead the Wildcats to a 17-2 record. One of Gunn’s teammates at Lawrence North is Donaven McCulley, a 2021 quarterback signee for the Hoosiers.
Gunn chose IU over offers from a number of major Division I schools, including Cincinnati, Kansas State, Wake Forest, Missouri and Xavier.
IU coach Archie Miller has made in-state recruiting a priority during his four-year tenure. In addition to Gunn, IU has landed six in-state high school players in its last four recruiting classes, including center Trayce Jackson-Davis (Center Grove), guard Armaan Franklin (Indianapolis Cathedral), guard Trey Galloway (Culver Academies), guard Anthony Leal (Bloomington South) and guard Khristian Lander (Evansville Reitz).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.