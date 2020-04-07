BLOOMINGTON — Indiana landed a commitment from a big man for the Class of 2021 on Tuesday.
Logan Duncomb, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward from Archbishop Moeller High in Cincinnati, announced he will attend IU as a freshman to start the 2021-22 season.
Duncomb made the decision public on his Twitter account Tuesday morning.
“Very excited to announce my commitment to Indiana basketball,” Duncomb said. “Thank you to all of my coaches and teammates who have been a part of my journey, especially my coaches and brothers at Moeller. I’d also like to thank all of the coaches and staff who took the time to work with me through the recruiting process.”
Duncomb is rated as a four-star recruit according to 247.com, ranked as the 106th prospect nationally and 17th-ranked center in the Class of 2021. Rivals.com rates Duncomb as a three-star. In addition to IU, Duncomb had offers from Stanford, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio State, Cincinnati and Xavier.
Brain Snow of 247.com featured Duncomb as one of 10 players from the Midwest who improved their recruiting stock during the 2019-20 season.
“Duncomb isn’t the most athletic, but he has improved his ability to run the floor, has gotten noticeably stronger and continues to improve on his skills,” Snow wrote. “While he is a capable outside shooter, he is at his best around the rim. Also, his extreme length makes up for his lack of total athleticism and allows him to rebound in and out of his area while also protecting the rim.”
Duncomb joins five-star point guard Khristian Lander of Evansville Reitz as IU’s second commitment in the Class of 2021. Lander, though, may reclassify for 2020 to play at IU next season.
Meanwhile, the IU women’s basketball team landed a commitment for the 2021 class from Paige Price, a 6-1 guard from Melbourne, Australia. Price, who announced her decision on her Twitter account Tuesday, chose IU over Arizona State and Duke.
Class of 2020 guard Brayton Bailey, the son of former IU and Bedford North Lawrence standout Damon Bailey, announced Monday night on social media he’ll be attending St. Francis University in Fort Wayne.
