BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana landed a commitment from one of the top combo guards in the Class of 2022, as four-star Montverde Academy standout Jalen Hood-Schifino announced his pledge to the Hoosiers on Tuesday.
For first-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson and his staff, it’s the second big-time recruit attracted to IU’s program in the span of five months. IU was able to bring in 2021 four-star guard Tamar Bates from IMG Academy in the late signing period in May. An incoming freshman, the 6-foot-5 Bates averaged 11.5 points in two games during IU’s exhibition tour in the Bahamas against Serbian pro team BC Mega earlier this month.
In an interview on CBSSports HQ, Hood-Schifino said his relationship with IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter and Woodson factored into his decision to choose the Hoosiers over Tennessee and 20 other offers. He visited IU’s campus in late June.
“Coach Woodson, this is his first year in college,” Hood-Schifino said. “He’s a former NBA guy. He’s won at the highest level. That’s where I want to go, so I know when I go there he’s going to push me every day.”
The 6-5, 210-pound Hood-Schifino is the 23rd-ranked player nationally in the Class of 2022 and third-ranked combo guard per 247Sports rankings. He’s versatile enough to play point guard and both wing spots With Hood-Schifino joining three-star guard C.J. Gunn and three-star forward Kaleb Banks, IU’s 2022 class vaulted from 20th to fifth in the country per 247Sports.
A Pittsburgh native, Hood-Schifino played last season at Montverde Academy, a boarding school in suburban Orlando, Florida, that produced 2021 NBA lottery picks Cade Cunningham (first overall, Detroit Pistons) and Scottie Barnes (fourth, Toronto Raptors) and current Gonzaga combo guard Andrew Nembhard.
“He’s always put in the effort to get better,” Montverde assistant coach Rae Miller said. “A really good teammate. Good leadership skills, very crafty but focused as to where he’s trying to get to and what it takes to get there.”
Miller envisions Hood-Schifino’s future in college at point guard.
“He does a great job of handling the ball,” Miller said. “He’s a willing passer. He’s an unselfish kid, and he’s a terrific defender and rebounder.”
In coming back to Montverde this season, Hood-Schifino will step into more of a leadership role after playing off the bench on a talented roster last season.
“He was a guy that was the most consistent guy off our bench last year, and we were really good last year. But (he) was a guy that we depended on in big moments to get stops for us and make good decisions,” Miller said. “So he’s always shown that element of his game, and he’s learned a lot since he’s been with us and has grown a lot as a basketball player. IQ has gotten a lot better, shooting has gotten a lot better, just the overall feel from the game has gotten better and that showed up in just about every opportunity he had last year.”
Like many high school basketball players, Hood-Schifino considers the late Kobe Bryant his idol and wore Bryant’s No. 8 during a workout video that was shown before his commitment announcement. He chose to make the announcement Aug. 24 because it was declared “Kobe Bryant Day” in Los Angeles.
“I’ve been looking up to Kobe for a while now, ever since I was little,” Hood-Schifino said. “Just his mindset, his mentality, I just try to bring that with me every day.”
Hood-Schifino intends to bring a winning mentality for an IU team that hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2016.
“Just trying to get the program back on track for Indiana fans,” Hood-Schifino said. “We’re going to be made a winner. Players are going to come in and work hard.”
