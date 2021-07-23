Indiana landed its second basketball commitment for the 2022 recruiting class as Kaleb Banks announced on social media he will sign with the Hoosiers in November.
The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Banks, from Fayetteville, Ga., is a borderline three-to-four star recruit who also had offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Georgia Tech.
Per 247.com, Banks is the 129th-ranked player in the Class of 2022. He averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and shot 38 percent from 3-point range at Fayette County (Ga.) HS last season.
“A lean and wiry strong junior, Banks is in the 6-7, 6-8 range, doesn’t lack for confidence and has impressive physical tools” 247.com national basketball recruiting analyst Eric Bossi said. “He’s a toughness guy whose skill has really developed whether it be in the post, going off the dribble or making decisions. His game is about versatility.”
Banks joins Indianapolis/Lawrence North 6-5 combo guard C.J. Gunn as the second member of IU’s 2022 recruiting class.
