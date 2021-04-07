BLOOMINGTON – Indiana landed a commitment from one of the top guards in the transfer portal Wednesday, as Pittsburgh point guard Xavier Johnson announced on his Twitter account he’s enrolling to play at IU next season.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Johnson, from Arlington, Virginia, averaged 14.2 points and 5.7 assists for Pitt last season, shooting 42.6% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range.
Johnson, a junior, brings the experience of having started in a high-level conference over the past three season, starting in 81 of his career 84 games at an Atlantic Coast Conference program.
The addition of Johnson also provides IU plenty of depth at point guard, with the return of senior Rob Phinisee and sophomore Khristian Lander, who took his name out of the transfer portal earlier this week.
New IU coach Mike Woodson has played several three- and four-guard lineups in his NBA career and should have options with the return of rising sophomore guards Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway and grad transfer guard Parker Stewart. Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, who was IU’s second-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game last season, remains in the portal and undecided on whether he will return to the Hoosiers next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.