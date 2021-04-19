Four-star guard Tamar Bates announced his commitment to Indiana on Monday, adding another shooter to IU’s retooled 2021-22 men’s basketball roster.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Bates, from Kansas City, Kansas, spent last season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. As a junior at Piper High in Kansas City, Bates averaged 22.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4.1 steals while shooting 44% from 3-point range.
IU has made no secret adding shooters was a priority after the Hoosiers ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage throughout Archie Miller’s tenure. New coach Mike Woodson intends to play a four-out, one-in offense which requires players with the ability to knock down open shots.
Per 247.com, Bates is the 56th-ranked player in the Class of 2021 and the 13th-ranked shooting guard. Bates was originally committed to play at Texas, but reopened his recruitment when former Longhorns coach Shaka Smart left to take over the head coaching job at Marquette.
Bates is the second incoming freshman in IU’s 2021 class, joining 6-9 forward/center Logan Duncomb. IU also added Pittsburgh transfer point guard Xavier Johnson this spring. Another new addition for the Hoosiers this fall will be grad transfer guard Parker Stewart, a 36.3% career 3-point shooter who enrolled at IU in January but did not play during the second semester.
