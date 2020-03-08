BLOOMINGTON – A tough 60-56 home loss to Wisconsin on Saturday dropped Indiana into one of two Wednesday games in the Big Ten Tournament.
But it could turn out to be favorable for the Hoosiers (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) as they try to cement an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2016.
The first order of business for 11-seed IU is to beat 14-seed Nebraska (7-24, 2-18) on Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network). The Cornhuskers have lost 16 straight games and are coming off a 107-75 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
If IU wins, it would face 6-seed Penn State (21-10, 11-9) on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions have dropped five of their last six games after a 20-5 start, including a 68-60 loss at Indiana, and are coming off an 80-69 loss to Northwestern on Saturday.
Indiana swept its two games with Nebraska, winning 96-90 in overtime in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and 82-74 at Nebraska. IU split two games with Penn State, winning 68-60 at home and losing 64-49 at Penn State on Jan. 29.
