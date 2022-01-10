BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana announced another addition from the transfer portal Monday as former Kentucky linebacker Jared Casey signed with the Hoosiers.
A Louisville, Kentucky, native, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Casey played in 23 games over two seasons at Kentucky and amassed 29 tackles, including two tackles for loss.
"We are looking forward to Jared joining us," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "He brings athleticism and experience from the SEC and is a strong addition to our linebackers room."
Casey, who has two years of eligibility remaining, was a four-star recruit out of high school. IU is looking to re-establish depth at the linebacker position after second-team, All-Big Ten standout Micah McFadden declared for the NFL Draft. The Hoosiers also added linebacker Bradley Jennings, a transfer from Miami, this offseason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.