BLOOMINGTON – Indiana junior linebacker Thomas Allen is determined to play football again, even after a career-threatening hip injury that has caused pain, doubts and a lengthy rehab process.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Allen, the son of IU head coach Tom Allen, took a step forward in his rehabilitation by jogging around the field during spring practice this week.
“It feels amazing,” Allen said. “This type of injury kind of humbles you, and it makes you realize how fortunate you are to play Division I sports and play football in the Big Ten. I mean you’ve got to take every opportunity, and you don’t take anything for granted. So a crappy run on the field is better than not doing it at all, and just putting that in perspective has really helped me.”
Allen suffered a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture, the same injury Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered in his college career at Alabama, during IU’s 24-0 win over Michigan State on Nov. 14, 2020. He forced a fumble earlier in the game, but after a Michigan State player landed on his hip awkwardly to finish a run play early in the third quarter, Allen stayed down in pain.
“I’ve had enough injuries in my career to know something was pretty seriously wrong,” Allen said. “I remember screaming, knowing something was wrong, and when the doc got it finally popped back in, it hurt.”
Allen said Tagovailoa called him two weeks after his surgery and offered some advice on how to recover.
“I had a ton of questions, just kind of going through everything just from how you are supposed to feel right after, how you are supposed to feel four months from now?” Allen said. “He gave me his number. He told me to text him anytime. So he was great just to be able to talk to because it is a very rare injury.”
Late in the season, Allen served as an extra set of eyes for the linebackers. He attended linebacker position meetings as a quasi-coach, a career he said he could see pursuing when his college playing days end. Allen has played in a 4-2-5 defense since high school at Tampa Plant.
“I know our defense pretty well, and just being able to help the young guys when I can -- I was able to be in the meetings a lot more, kind of see the coaching side, had to help out on some breakdowns from film throughout the next couple of weeks,” Allen said. “That was fun. I’ve never seen that side. I’ve seen it, but I’ve never been a part of that side of getting ready for a game. It’s kind of eye opening.
“I’ve thought I always wanted to be a coach. It’s in the family, but it was cool to be able to do that from that point of view and just to be able to help my team as much as possible, even though I was hurt and wasn’t able to play on the field.”
Allen said after talking with his family and his fiancé, IU softball player Annika Baez, he decided to at least attempt to come back rather than end his football career.
“We had this conversation,” Allen said. “But at the end of the day, you only get to play Division I football once, and I want to finish my career the right way.”
EXTRA POINTS
• IU senior defensive back Raheem Layne, who was named IU’s practice player of the day for its first intra-squad scrimmage Saturday, thinks he’s adapting well for the move from cornerback to safety.
“Our defense really stayed the same, so it was kind of a smooth transition,” Layne said. “I feel really natural back there, so I feel like it’s going to be a really good year.”
Layne sat out the 2020 season after undergoing surgery to address an undisclosed injury. He chose to have the surgery last August, thinking the entire season would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was definitely hard to watch from the side, but you’ve got to make sure you are a good teammate,” Layne said. “Being a good teammate isn’t always about being on the field. It’s about making sure younger guys are right off the field. You just have to make sure you are a good teammate. You can’t be a negative guy. Our whole culture is LEO, so you’ve just got to make sure you are loving each other and just give motivation on the sideline.”
• IU junior quarterback Jack Tuttle, on needing to be careful as the only healthy scholarship quarterback in spring practice: “Coach Allen protects us pretty well in practice. It’s not like we’re getting hit out there. It’s just full go and grinding out practice as usual.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.