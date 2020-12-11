BLOOMINGTON – Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden didn’t have a long list of scholarship offers coming out of Plant High School in Tampa, Florida.
But IU coach Tom Allen identified some intangible traits in McFadden. When Allen was a defensive coordinator at USF, he would attend his son, Thomas Allen’s, practices at Plant High and noticed McFadden always made plays around the football.
Fast-forward five years and McFadden has developed into that kind of linebacker at IU. But it didn’t come without hard work. McFadden, who was named both Walter Camp Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, needed to learn how to harness his talents within the scheme of IU’s 4-2-5 defense.
“Understanding the defense has been the most important thing for sure,” McFadden said. “As a freshman, I didn’t know it holistically, and I wasn’t always able to get everybody lined up where we needed to be and communicate loud and confident. Just over the past few years getting that confidence and preparing each week knowing what we are going to run against who, where and when, that’s all been so important in getting my game to that next level.”
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound McFadden is on the verge of leading IU in tackles for the second straight year, with 52 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions.
“His instincts and skill set have always been impressive,” IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “But as he knows more and more about what’s going on within our defense and then anticipating what the offense does, he’s creating more and more plays, and his ability to play coverage and fit the run and his pressure ability and rush ability has really been phenomenal this season.”
McFadden said that has come through film study, as he’s often in the film room with fellow linebackers James Miller and Cam Jones, learning opposing defensive tendencies.
“Film preparation is a huge piece of our game and mine particularly,” McFadden said. “We jump into the film throughout the entire week.”
Another aspect that has helped McFadden’s game is speed training, which was conducted by former IU assistant strength coach Dr. Matt Rhea, who is now at Alabama. It’s allowed McFadden to cover the entire field in run defense. McFadden has posted nine or more tackles in four of seven games this season, including 11 tackles in IU’s season-opening win against Penn State.
“For me getting to the next level, coming into college I think my speed was a huge factor I needed to improve on,” McFadden said. “I think I did a little bit. That’s definitely helped me make plays on the field.”
The physical and mental growth from McFadden has helped the No. 8 Hoosiers get off to an historic 6-1 start. With IU’s annual rivalry game against Purdue canceled due to COVID-19 issues surrounding both teams, McFadden and the rest of his teammates will get a chance to rest, reflect on what’s been accomplished so far and look to the future. McFadden said he could look back at Allen’s recruiting pitch to him four years ago as prophetic.
"When I was a senior in high school and in the recruiting process, he was true from the start,'' McFadden said "He was telling me that Indiana was going to be a contender for the Big Ten championship. He said we were going to win a lot of games. …
"He was so enthusiastic about the change that was going on in this program. You could see it in his eyes, and the way he talked was so convincing. That led me to believe, believe in him, believe in the program and the change that was going on.”
