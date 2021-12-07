BLOOMINGTON — Indiana’s best defensive player, senior linebacker Micah McFadden, announced Wednesday his intention to declare for the NFL draft.
In a social media post, McFadden thanked fans for their support.
“It has been an honor to wear this uniform for the past few years and regardless of the outcome, I loved stepping on the field and playing for this school every Saturday,” McFadden wrote.
Indiana endured a disappointing 2-10 season, but it didn’t deter McFadden’s effort. McFadden finished with a team-high 77 tackles, which included 15.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks to earn All-Big Ten second-team honors.
A team captain in 2020 and 2021, McFadden was named a second-team preseason All-American last August. At 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds, he projects as a potential third- to fifth-round pick in the NFL draft. He could have returned for an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in 2020 due to the pandemic but chose to turn pro instead.
Earlier this week, IU cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen, Jaylin Williams and safety Devon Matthews all announced their intentions to return for the 2022 season.
IU lost one recruit to its incoming 2022 class. Quarterback Josh Hoover de-committed and chose to commit to TCU.
