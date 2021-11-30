BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden was named to the All-Big Ten second team defense Tuesday.
McFadden, a preseason All-American, finished with 77 tackles and tied for sixth in the Big Ten with 6.5 sacks. A team captain, McFadden maintained his energy level through a 2-10 season as IU’s best defensive player.
McFadden could return to IU for a fifth season or declare for the NFL draft. Asked about the decision following IU's 44-7 loss to Purdue on Sunday, McFadden responded: “That’s what these next three weeks are for.”
MARSHALL ENTERS PORTAL
Three more IU players, including starting wide receiver Miles Marshall, entered the transfer portal Monday. Marshall, a fourth-year junior, could leave IU as a graduate transfer as he is on track to graduate this spring. He finished with 22 catches for 311 yards this season and 56 catches for 777 yards and two TDs in his IU career.
Joining Marshall in the transfer portal are receiver Cam Buckley and defensive back Jordyn Williams, who transitioned from receiver during his freshman season.
