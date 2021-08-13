BLOOMINGTON -- Last season, Indiana junior wide receiver Miles Marshall proved to himself he could play and produce at the Big Ten level.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder had 19 catches for 290 yards and a touchdown as IU’s third starting receiver with Ty Fryfogle and Whop Philyor. Marshall often alternated with Philyor playing the slot, while lining up outside as well.
“I come into this year with a whole lot of confidence,” Marshall said. “Knowing I can do it, knowing I can get even better than what I did last year.”
With Philyor gone and Fryfolge, the reigning Big Ten receiver of the year, back, Marshall now finds himself as the No. 2 receiver on IU’s depth chart. But Marshall said he’s pushing himself to be the best receiver on the field each day in practice.
“I hope he embraces being a No. 1 receiver because, ultimately, Ty made a bunch of plays, so Ty is not going to sneak up on anybody,” IU receivers coach Grant Heard said.
Heard expects many defenses to follow the blueprint of Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl, which was to take Fryfogle away and force IU’s other receivers to step up and make plays.
“We have to make sure we have players across from them that can make plays and feel like they are the first option on every route and have that mindset so when the ball comes to them they are not surprised,” Heard said. “They should expect the ball to come to them every play.”
Marshall spent the offseason working on all aspects of the game, including contested catches, getting separation and downfield blocking.
“I want to be the best receiver on the field,” Marshall said. “I want to move to the next level, and I feel like to earn that, I have to be the best receiver on the field.”
Highlights for Marshall last season included a 68-yard catch against Ohio State, a touchdown catch against Michigan and a catch in traffic in a late drive in the bowl game against Ole Miss. There also was a humbling moment, when Marshall dropped a wide-open catch downfield against Wisconsin that would have resulted in his second TD of the season.
“I looked at that 100 times, and I’m trying to look to see something I did wrong, and there was nothing I really did wrong,” Marshall said. “I followed my eyes. I followed the ball all of the way through. It was just lack of focus. I don’t really think about it that much anymore, but for a couple of weeks I did, and I just try to make sure I catch everything now.”
Heard said he’s looking for growth this season from Marshall on making tough, contested catches.
“For him, personally, he needs to be more physical, do better on contested catches, and he can do it. He just needs to be more consistent doing it,” Heard said. “But the great thing with Miles is he can play any position. Somebody goes down, I need to flip somebody, he knows the whole playbook inside and out, so I feel comfortable being able to move him around and put him in different spots and use the skillset that best suits him.”
EXTRA POINTS
Heard said IU is establishing depth at wide receiver, as Jacolby Hewitt and Javon Swinton have stepped up and made tough catches in practice this week.
“There’s six or seven guys I feel like I can put in there and feel comfortable they can go in there and make a play, know what we’re doing,” Heard said.
Swinton is seeing a lot of time with the first and second team.
“Swinton is a smart guy,” Heard said. “I think playing defense as much as he did in high school gives him an understanding of what is happening on the defensive side. But he’s smart. He just keeps getting better and better and better. As he gets older, he’ll be one of those guys in time, I think, where I could move him around anywhere.”
Heard said, as of now, Florida State transfer D.J. Matthews is the leading candidate to replace Philyor in the slot.
“The good thing with our system is we have the ability to move people where we want them, where we want to do that so there will be different people in there at times,” Heard said. “But starting off will probably be D.J. I just think he is a quick little jitterbug that gives us some juice that we need in this offense.”
Heard said Matthews is full-go with the playbook after practicing with IU this spring.
“Now it’s more just trying to refine some of the stuff and getting it to the way we want it done,” Heard said. “Every once in a while he reverts back to the Seminole way, and I have to remind him 'You’re a Hoosier now, and we do it this way.' But he’s done awesome. The first day that I saw him he’s done some stuff route wise that they didn’t even do over there that he just naturally knows how to do it, so he’s just making my job easy.”
Heard said it’s been a slower adjustment for Texas A&M transfer wide receiver Camron Buckley, who didn’t practice with IU during the spring.
“He’s still trying to figure out the nuances of the offense,” Heard said. “He has a grasp generally of what we’re trying to get done, now just trying to refine the nuances, sometimes I think it’s handicapping him a little bit because he’s thinking instead of just playing … I think as weeks go on and the more practices he’s going to get, I think, with (quartebacks) Mike (Penix) and Jack (Tuttle), he’ll get a good chemistry with those two guys and start connecting a little bit.”
Heard said he coaches the “Deebo” mentality when telling receivers to attack the ball in the air, stealing a line from the character in the 1990s movie “Friday.”
“That’s my bike, punk,” Heard said. "So we’ve got to go get that ball."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.