JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The goal was clearly set by Indiana football’s leadership council before the season began.
The Hoosiers didn’t want to just get to a bowl game in their third season under head coach Tom Allen. They wanted to win a bowl as well.
IU will get that opportunity on a national stage when it faces Tennessee on Thursday night at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. The Hoosiers (8-4) also have a chance to record their third nine-win season in school history and first since 1967.
Indiana senior linebacker Reakwon Jones, one of 26 players from Florida on IU’s roster, feels like the team has taken the right mindset in practices this week leading up to the game. Indiana hasn’t won a bowl game since blanking Baylor 21-0 in the 1991 Copper Bowl.
“It’s been very clear what our mission is, and the guys have locked in, came to work in practice, when it’s time to work, and when it’s time to have fun, have fun,” Jones said. “The guys are really handling this trip well and keeping that urgency level high.”
Allen has tried to strike a balance preparing his team physically for the game after the grind of a long regular season. Six of IU’s practices leading up to the game were in full pads.
“I don’t think there’s any perfect way to do it,” Allen said. “You have to trust your gut. I reached out to previous Big Ten programs that played in this bowl game because of the calendar that it affects and other places that I’ve been and where we’ve had similar types of schedules to try to come up with the best one for our guys.
“You want them to be fresh, but at the same time you want to maximize the physicality piece, so you can recover, yet still be sharp and crisp to be able to tackle and block and execute at a high level on game day.”
Tackling will be important for the Hoosiers, especially after more than a month layoff.
“We practice tackling every day with circuits and just make sure we’re finishing properly when we are going against scout team or against the offense, everything,” Jones said. “We emphasize tackling, and (it’s) something we are going to continue to emphasize today, tomorrow and through the game.”
Tennessee (7-5) presents a formidable opponent and will likely have more fans in the stands. The Vols have won five straight since a 2-5 start and appear to have found an identity under second-year coach Jeremy Pruitt, running the ball and playing strong defense. The Vols have averaged 138 yards on the ground while giving up an average of 14.2 points during their current win streak. Tennessee freshman running Eric Gray is coming off a game in which he rushed for 246 yards and three TDs in the Vols’ 28-10 win over Vanderbilt.
“First thing’s first, we got to stop the run,” Jones said. “That’s what they’re good at. That’s what they have executed at all season, and that’s going to be the key for us, to stop the run and eliminate big plays.”
On offense, it will the final game for IU coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who will take over full time as the head coach at Fresno State after finishing what he started. Under DeBoer, the Hoosiers ranked second in passing offense and total offense in the Big Ten during the regular season.
“They play sound defense and have a lot of different looks that we just have to be prepared for,” Indiana senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook said. “So (the) biggest thing is get prepared, watch as much film as we can so we know what to expect whenever we get these different looks and just keep chugging along and play our game because we know it’s going to work for us.”
Close to a sellout crowd is expected, as fans from both Tennessee and Indiana have made the trip south. Indiana is playing its first bowl game in Florida in school history. A win against the Vols, a tradition-rich SEC opponent, in front of a nationally televised, prime-time audience could have a strong impact on future recruiting as well.
“We know what’s at stake here and what we can do,” Jones said. “So we (are) just going to keep our heads down and go to work.”
