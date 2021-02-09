BLOOMINGTON – Indiana is coming off another statement win, beating then No. 8 Iowa on Sunday to sweep its season series with the Hawkeyes and post its second win of the season over a ranked team.
Now comes the challenge of handling success. The Hoosiers, 2-9 off wins over ranked teams during head coach Archie Miller’s tenure, can’t afford a letdown Wednesday at reeling Northwestern (5:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
The scenario is eerily similar to two weeks ago, when IU (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten) followed up a win at No. 4 Iowa by losing at home to Rutgers on Jan. 24. Rutgers took a five-game losing streak into that matchup at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Northwestern (6-10, 3-9) has lost nine straight, with its last win coming Dec. 26 against Ohio State. The Wildcats started 3-0 in league play, including a 74-67 win at IU on Dec. 23, before their current nine-game slide.
“You have a big win. You can take your foot off the pedal, so to speak, and take a deep breath,” Miller said. “That is really not what we can afford to do. We have to continue to push the way we have been pushing and get ready for Northwestern, who caused us a lot of problems in our first game. That seems like a long time ago, but we are going to have to be much better against these guys then we were the first time.”
A win at Northwestern would pull IU at .500 in the league, a conference record the Hoosiers need to be at or at the very least close to in order to secure an NCAA Tournament berth
“It is a high-level league right now,” Miller said. “There is a lot of high-level ball. The quest is to continue to get better every day. We have a lot of room to grow.”
In particular, Miller mentioned unnecessary fouling, transition defense and taking care of the basketball as three areas of improvement. Indiana turned the ball over just nine times in its win against Iowa, outscoring the Hawkeyes 17-5 in points off turnovers.
IU’s freshmen have provided a lift of late as the all-freshman bench of Anthony Leal, Khristian Lander, Trey Galloway and Jordan Geronimo combined for 19 points against Northwestern.
“We feel much more confident about our group being able to play a lot of different combinations,” Miller said. “In both games last week, we had four true freshmen on the floor with either Race (Thompson) or Trayce (Jackson-Davis). To me, there are very few teams in the league who are playing with four true freshmen at different times against really good teams. So that is going to be a big part of us as we move forward and try to develop our depth and get those guys more opportunities because they have made us better.”
LANDER GAINING CONFIDENCE
Lander has managed to gain the trust of coaches with his improved play on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-2 freshman point guard from Evansville is averaging five points and 1.7 assists in 15 minutes per game over his last three games.
“Just putting extra work in, extra lifts, extra skill workouts,” Lander said. “I just feel like the work is paying off, and I’m getting more opportunity.”
Miller said on his radio show Monday night Lander’s biggest improvement the past two weeks has come on defense, which has allowed him to stay on the floor for longer stretches.
“It really wasn’t about my physical ability,” Lander said. “It was just about using my head, being smart and knowing where to be in certain times. It was more like a mental thing.”
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT TO INDY
The Big Ten made it official Tuesday, confirming a report last week it will move the conference tournament to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 10-14.
In a statement, the Big Ten said the decision was made by Big Ten athletic directors, senior women’s administrators and presidents with the health and safety of student-athletes first and foremost in mind. In addition to the men’s tournament, the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament will be held March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues,” the statement read.
On the men’s side, at-large or automatic qualifying teams will be able to stay in Indianapolis to begin COVID-19 protocols for the NCAA Tournament.
Miller said he agreed with the Big Ten’s decision to move the tournament from Chicago.
“The move to Lucas Oil is a really smart move,” Miller said. “I just don't think that the tournament would have been able to survive in Chicago with the hotel situation, with the protocols with the virus and just being able to execute a weeklong thing with that many people involved. So to be able to move it is probably a real sign that the tournament is not only a go but that it’s going to be successful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.