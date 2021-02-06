BLOOMINGTON -- Close wins have eluded Indiana so far during the 2020-21 men's basketball season.
Missed free throws, turnovers and an inability to protect the defensive glass all have played a role in IU’s 1-3 record in overtime and 1-3 record in games decided by five points or less.
It’s a trend the Hoosiers will look to reverse when they host No. 8 Iowa on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (noon, FOX).
“It’s just little plays that ultimately decide the outcome,” Indiana sophomore guard Armaan Franklin said. “We can fix those little plays, make even more plays. It comes down to about five or six plays a game, where if we make the play it changes the game. So I think just emphasizing that down the stretch, making the little things, doing the little things is going to help us in the long run.”
IU is coming off a 75-71 overtime loss to No. 12 Illinois on Tuesday, its second straight loss. Both have come by five points or fewer. On Jan. 24, the Hoosiers lost 74-70 to Rutgers. Last season, IU was 5-3 in games decided by five points or less, which included dramatic wins over Connecticut, Notre Dame and Michigan State.
Against Illinois, Franklin was unable to secure a defensive rebound with 46 seconds left in overtime, getting the ball stripped away from him. But he wasn’t the only culprit in the meltdown. Senior Al Durham and freshman Trey Galloway both turned the ball over on charges in overtime, and sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis missed a pair of shots, including an air ball on a 15-footer.
“We’ve got to lock in, especially lock in down the stretch and overtime to make those plays,” Franklin said. “I think that will come.”
IU (9-8, 4-6 Big Ten) needs to get back on track this month to secure its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2016. Iowa presents another opportunity for a signature win. It’s a rematch of a Jan. 21 matchup in Iowa City, which the Hoosiers won 81-69 for their most impressive decision of the season.
Defense played a huge role in the win, as IU held Iowa to just 26.5% shooting from the floor in the second half and 38.1% shooting for the game.
“That was one of our best defensive performances of the year, just being in the gaps and making help side, helping each other out,” Franklin said.
Iowa (13-5, 7-4) has lost three of its last four games and will play its third game this week after beating Michigan State 84-78 on Tuesday and falling to No. 7 Ohio State 89-85 on Thursday night.
Franklin said there’s been a sense of urgency in practice this week, given the calendar has now turned to February.
“In this league, you can’t dwell on losses,” Franklin said. “There’s always going to be a next game. The most important game is going to be the next game, so you can’t dwell on the last one. You have to look back at it, see what you did, go into practice and work on those things and try to improve, prepare for the next team.”
FREE THROWS
Franklin on his ankle, which he first injured Jan. 4 against Maryland and re-aggravated Jan. 24 against Rutgers: “It’s still kind of bruised a little bit, but I try to play through it. I’m still doing everything everybody else does. I don’t like sitting. I don’t like watching my teammates play without me. I just do what I can, do it on the court, try to impact the game as much as I can and just continue to get treatment on it.” … Freshman point guard Khristian Lander has played better of late, averaging six points and one assist over his last two games while shooting 4-of-6 from 3-point range. “He’s made major improvements with his confidence, defensive-wise,” Franklin said. “He’s making shots now, and his decision making is getting better. So it’s good to see him and all of our freshmen step up their level of play, especially in this stretch of Big Ten schedule.”
