BLOOMINGTON -- From personal fouls to false starts to offensive pass interference calls, Indiana was sloppy in its season opener against Iowa.
Cleaning up penalties will be a point of emphasis this week as the Hoosiers (0-1) prepare for their home opener Saturday against Idaho (1-0) at Memorial Stadium (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
Overall, IU was flagged seven times for 67 yards in the loss, which included three holding penalties whistled against IU left tackle Caleb Jones.
“You've got to eliminate mistakes, and those just kill drives, especially on our offense,” IU head coach Tom Allen said. “It just really, really set us back, put us behind the chains and made it really difficult, especially in that environment against that defense. We talk about playing fundamentally sound and not making mistakes, and we didn't do either one.”
IU was among the most disciplined teams in the Big Ten in 2020. The Hoosiers were tied with Penn State last season for the least number of flags thrown against them per game (4.3) and ranked sixth in the conference in penalty yards against (44.8 yards per game).
“As a leader, as a team captain on the defense, we emphasize no penalties,” IU senior linebacker Cam Jones said. “We always say Hoosiers don’t beat the Hoosiers, and a lot of times on Saturday we did. We did beat ourselves. Just got to encourage the guys and keep talking to the guys not to make those type of mistakes in big games like that because it does hurt us.”
Left guard Mike Katic and defensive back Marcelino Ball were both whistled for personal fouls, with Ball’s penalty coming on a questionable late hit against Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras. Allen labeled both as selfish penalties.
“The one issue with the quarterback, you know -- (we) had showed video from the previous week, happened to a team that played Week 1 -- or Week 0, where it's not the hit on the quarterback, it's the driving him into the ground, and (we) showed that to our team, and then we made the exact same mistake,” Allen said. “So that's being addressed.”
Ball said he didn’t think a flag should have been thrown on the play.
“I didn’t think it was a foul, but I understand why it was,” Ball said. “I understand the protection the quarterback has because the next blitz I had made sure I didn’t hit the quarterback or anything.
“Close call, but like I said, I haven’t played in two years. Two years ago, I think I had the most pressures, and I was hitting the quarterback, and I was hitting him the same, right around when he was throwing it, and I didn’t get any penalties two years ago. That all goes into effect. I haven’t played in two years. I’m a little rusty.”
Allen said cutting down on the holding penalties has to do with footwork.
“It's technique,” Allen said. “It's positioning. Usually the holding is your feet, and your hands get caught doing the holding, but your feet are the ones that get you in trouble.”
IU OUT OF TOP 25
As expected, IU fell out of the Top 25 in both the AP and coaches polls Tuesday. The Hoosiers finished with 58 votes in the coaches poll and 37 votes in the AP poll following their 34-6 loss at Iowa on Saturday. Iowa jumped from No. 18 to No. 10 following the win.
The loss ended IU’s string of 11 straight weeks as a ranked team, its longest stretch in school history.
