BLOOMINGTON – Indiana learned how important it was to have depth at quarterback last season.
When IU starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went down with a myriad of injuries, including a broken collarbone joint that ended his season in November, redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey was there to pick up the slack. Ramsey led IU to wins over Maryland, Nebraska and Purdue in relief of Penix last season.
But with Ramsey departed to Northwestern as a graduate transfer, IU is working on developing the remaining quarterbacks on its roster. The hope is Penix will stay healthy for all nine games after gaining 15 pounds of muscle. But, in college football, there are no guarantees.
Redshirt sophomore Jack Tuttle and true freshman Dexter Williams are the two quarterbacks behind Penix on the depth chart. Tuttle, a transfer from Utah, appeared in five games last season, mostly in mop-up duty, completing 6 of 11 passes for 34 yards while adding 20 more yards rushing.
In August 2019, Tuttle was in a three-way competition with Penix and Ramsey for the starting quarterback job. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Tuttle possesses strong upside. Rivals.com rated Tuttle as the fourth-best pro style high school quarterback in the country coming out of Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, California.
“Jack has come miles since he’s been here,” IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “I think he’s gained the trust and confidence in his teammates, and he continues to get better and better.”
Tuttle benefitted from extra reps during bowl practices and when he was elevated to second-team quarterback when Penix went down last season in early November.
“Typically, the third-team quarterback towards the end of training camp and in season, they just don’t get that many reps, and so that’s where Jack kind of fell last year,” Sheridan said. “He just got here, and he was learning what we were doing, and obviously Mike and Peyton had a leg up on him in that regard.”
Williams has a strong arm and some leadership intangibles, having being named class president at his high school, Mount de Sales Academy in Macon, Georgia, for three straight years.
“Dexter is day by day improving as well and so are the other guys in the room,” Sheridan said.
With Ramsey gone, Penix has emerged as the leader in the quarterback room, helping to guide along Tuttle, Williams and the rest of IU’s signal-callers. If one quarterback sees a flaw in footwork, Penix said another one will help correct them.
“The whole group, you know, we love each other. We push each other to be great,” Penix said. “Every day we come out, we work hard … we just make sure we stay connected. We know that’s going to be best for the team.”
Penix said he’s noticed improvement from Tuttle so far this camp.
“Jack has been very confident lately,” Penix said. “He’s been playing very well. He can make every throw on the field. Jack, like same with me, he’s understanding the offense and understanding why we do everything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.