BLOOMINGTON -- In reviewing film over the weekend, Indiana football coach Tom Allen said the Hoosiers didn’t play consistently enough to topple Big Ten power Ohio State in a top-10 showdown Saturday.
The challenge for the Hoosiers going forward is to learn from those mistakes, beginning this week when they host Maryland (noon, ESPN2) at Memorial Stadium.
The Terrapins (2-1) have had their last two games canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team that included head coach Mike Locksley. But on Monday, Maryland announced it has resumed football practices and plans to travel to face IU this weekend. Locksley will coach the team virtually this week and, pending test returns, will travel to coach Maryland from the sidelines Saturday.
IU (4-1) dropped three spots to No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25 after its second-half comeback at No. 3 Ohio State fell short, 42-35.
“Very disappointed in the close loss,” Allen said. “Did not play four quarters of our best football and cannot do that against a team of Ohio State's caliber and talent and coaching.”
Allen said what stood out most was IU’s inability to stop the run and generate a ground game against the Buckeyes. The Hoosiers were outgained 307 to minus-1 in the loss.
IU’s inability to establish the run early has factored into slow starts offensively as the Hoosiers have managed just one scoring drive in five game-opening possessions, a touchdown drive against Michigan. IU ranks second in the Big Ten in pass offense (312.2 ypg) and 13th in run offense (76 ypg).
“I told the offensive staff yesterday, principles are set in stone, but methods are not,” IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “And if there're things we feel like we can do whether it’s fundamentally, schematically, formationally, whatever it may be, to be more creative, to create better angles and leverages for our players so we can have a better run game than we did on Saturday then we are open to that. We’re exploring any and all options.”
Defensively, IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack charted 13 missed tackles against the Buckeyes. Eight came on sack attempts against elusive Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, whom the Hoosiers sacked five times.
“We got him sacked five times this past Saturday but missed eight, which is just mind blowing,” Allen said.
Wommack said he called the game fairly aggressively with blitzes in an effort to rattle Fields.
“When we got them to those second-down situations, or third-down situations, we needed one or two more of those sacks to change the outcome of the game,” Wommack said.
Master Teague III also rushed for a career-high 169 yards and two TDs for the Buckeyes as IU surrendered more yards rushing (307) than it had in its last three games combined (194) by a wide margin.
“That was the difference in the outcome of the game, when we had the opportunity to either get Fields down in the backfield or we missed some critical tackles in the run game,” Wommack said. “Their explosive plays in the run, moreso Fields, were the difference in the game, in my opinion. We knew we were going to give up a couple of runs, and they had 50 rushing attempts and we gave up eight explosive runs for 210 yards out of those. Fields was about half of those.”
FRYFOGLE HONORED
For the second straight week, Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle earned Big Ten offensive player of the week honors.
Fryfogle is the first Hoosier to win the accolade in back-to-back weeks since quarterback Nate Sudfeld in 2015.
In posting seven catches for 218 yards and three TDs against Ohio State, Fryfogle became the first Big Ten receiver in history to post back-to-back 200-yard receiving games. Fryfogle had 11 catches for 200 yards and two TDs the week before against Michigan State and has posted 25 catches for 560 yards with six TDs over his last three games.
Fryfogle scored from 63, 56 and 33 yards out against Ohio State and became the first Hoosier since James Hardy on Sept. 1, 2007, vs. Indiana State to bring in a pair of 50-yard TDs.
EXTRA POINTS
Indiana’s game at Wisconsin on Dec. 5 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and air on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
