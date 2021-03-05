BLOOMINGTON — For Indiana to break a four-game skid and take some positive momentum into the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers are going to need to do what has been next to impossible for the last five years.
Beat rival Purdue.
IU (12-13, 7-11 Big Ten) could salvage some pride and close the regular season with a .500 mark if it can win Saturday at No. 23 Purdue (2 p.m. ET, ESPN).
IU’s losing streak to Purdue extended to eight games when the Boilermakers knocked off the Hoosiers 81-69 on Jan. 14 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers have gone 4-7 since the loss, while Purdue has surged forward, winning eight of its next 11 games.
Indiana’s last win against Purdue came on Feb. 22, 2016, when Tom Crean was coach. The Hoosiers haven’t won at Mackey Arena since Jan. 30, 2013.
“This is my last Big Ten regular season game, so I feel like it means more, especially against our rival,” IU senior guard Al Durham said. “In this rivalry it means more and in Indiana it means more. I feel like if there is any time for us to break through and come back around, this is a golden opportunity for us to make a statement and turn it around for us.”
IU junior point guard Rob Phinisee, who grew up in Lafayette and starred at McCutcheon High, has heard more than his share of ribbing back home from friends and family about the recent lopsided nature of the rivalry.
“They’ve beat me, what, five times,” Phinisee said. “I mean, this is really huge for me, just growing up a Lafayette kid, having bragging rights really. I’m friends with some of the guys on the team, just people back home really. So, I’m really looking forward to Saturday.”
IU currently projects as a 10-seed in next week’s Big Ten Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers could move up to a nine-seed with an upset win on Saturday and a Michigan State loss on Sunday against No. 2 Michigan.
“One win, as crazy as it sounds, can really change the course of things,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said on his radio show Thursday night. “Being able to get one at Purdue on the weekend, head to the Big Ten Tournament, to me is the perfect recipe.”
Purdue, meanwhile, has its own motivation. With a win, the Boilermakers (17-8, 12-6 Big Ten) can lock up a double bye and top four seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Purdue has won four straight, is 10-1 at home and is coming off a 73-69 win over No. 25 Wisconsin on Tuesday night.
“They’re very good right now,” Miller said. “They are as good as anybody in our league in my opinion.”
Numerous problems have plagued Indiana during its current four-game losing streak. Of late, Indiana has struggled offensively, averaging 57.5 points and going six of its last 35 from 3-point range over its last two games. During that two-game stretch, opposing teams have effectively bottled up IU leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has been held to an average of 9.5 points.
IU could be down two starters, as junior forward Race Thompson (face) and sophomore guard Armaan Franklin (foot) both will be game-time decisions. Franklin hasn’t played since injuring his foot Feb. 24 at Rutgers.
“We’re no strangers to tailspins,” Durham said. “We’ve been through even worse, that’s the crazy part. So I feel like we’ve just got to grind it out and you never know when your breakthrough is going to come, and you never know when that streak is going to hit, when we’re playing at our best basketball.”
