BLOOMINGTON – Indiana hasn’t had much success in the Big Ten tournament, going 12-22 since the tournament’s inception in 1998.
But the 11th-seeded Hoosiers may need at least one win, if not two, this week to secure an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2016.
The quest for those wins begins Wednesday night when IU (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) faces 14th-seed Nebraska (7-24, 2-18) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
Indiana beat Nebraska twice during the season but in both games struggled to defend the smaller, quicker Cornhuskers. IU won 96-90 in overtime Dec. 13 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and 82-74 at Nebraska on Jan. 18.
“In both games, they presented a lot of challenges with their offense,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “Five shooters at times on the floor, really spread out with unbelievable pace and create a lot of problems with their tempo and their spacing.
“For us, having to be able to guard the 3-point line and guard the dribble are the two things that stand out in being able to play them. They can really drive you and put you in some predicaments.”
But the Nebraska team IU plays Wednesday won’t resemble the Cornhusker squad the Hoosiers played in their prior two meetings. Nebraska’s starting backcourt – point guard Cam Mack and shooting guard Dachon Burke – have been suspended indefinitely and won’t play. Burke is Nebraska’s second-leading scorer at 12.2 points per game, while Mack is third on the team in scoring (12 ppg) and leads the team in assists (6.4 apg).
It’s been a rocky first season for Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. The Cornhuskers have dropped 16 straight and Tuesday added a pair of football players – quarterback-turned-guard Noah Vedral and offensive lineman-turned-big man Brant Banks – to the roster.
Indiana has dropped three of its last four, although in all three losses, the Hoosiers were in a position to win down the stretch. IU’s last three losses to Purdue, Illinois and Wisconsin have come by an average margin of 4.3 points.
“We’re playing good basketball right now,” Miller said. “We’re playing very, very hard, and I think offensively, although we struggled against a terrific Wisconsin team the last eight minutes, being able to put the ball in the basket a little bit, I think we’re playing with a little bit more purpose.”
In particular, Miller’s been pleased with his guard play. Point guard Rob Phinisee posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 7-0 in the Wisconsin game, and over its last three games, IU’s assist-to-turnover has been a positive 35-27.
“Our guys know if we keep our turnovers down, it’s a recipe for our guys to be much better,” Miller said. “I give our guys a lot of credit. I really feel like they’ve embraced it. They’ve embodied it. They are being more aggressive, but in particular, they are taking care of the ball in a much better way which has really given us a chance to be much more consistent.”
Indiana is coming into the Nebraska matchup still a little banged up. Senior guard Devonte Green didn’t practice Monday due an ankle injury, while junior forward Justin Smith suffered a sprained thumb in Saturday’s 60-56 loss to Wisconsin. Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has played through a sprained foot the last two weeks. Green being hobbled could open up more time for freshman guard Armaan Franklin, who scored a career-high 17 points in his last game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic.
“We have enough guys,” Miller said. “We should be ready to go. If we have to play every single guy, that’s what we’re prepared to do.”
JACKSON-DAVIS HONORED
Jackson-Davis was honored Monday by the Big Ten, being named to the all-freshman team and All-Big Ten third team.
But Miller felt Jackson-Davis, who posted 11 double-doubles in averaging 13.6 points and 8.2 rebounds, should have been named Big Ten freshman of the year. That honor went to Illinois center Kofi Cockburn.
“My argument, seeing Kofi up close and personal on film, and then playing against him, had an unbelievable year for Illinois, and he really impacted their season,” Miller said on his weekly radio show. “They (Illinois) have a first-team all-conference player in Ayo Dosunmu. In my opinion he’s an NBA first-round pick, a terrific player. I think Trayce had a bigger load on his shoulders from start to finish, and our success is directly correlated to how Trayce plays, whether that’s fair or unfair, and he leads our team in nearly every statistical category. He’s one of about four freshman in America to do that.”
In starting all 31 games, the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis also leads IU in field goal percentage (.568), free throws made and attempted (114-of-166) and blocked shots (55). Indiana went 9-2 in games in which Jackson-Davis posted a double-double.
Miller said Jackson-Davis earning All-Big Ten third-team honors this season is a notable achievement.
“When you think about this league, this year, with the amount of quality teams, quality players, to be a freshman and to be named as one of the all-conference players, to me, it’s sort of mindboggling a little bit,” Miller said.
