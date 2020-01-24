BLOOMINGTON – Before a raucous crowd of 17,222 at Simon Sjkodt Assembly Hall, Indiana started fast, slumped at times but made just enough big shots down the stretch to pull off another statement win Thursday night.
Junior guard Al Durham broke a 60-60 tie with a 3-pointer with 1:51 remaining, and another big basket inside by junior center Joey Brunk with a minute remaining proved pivotal as the Hoosiers held on to upset No. 11 Michigan State 67-63.
The win improved Indiana (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) to 12-1 at home and 4-0 in games decided by five points or less. IU also improved to 3-1 against ranked teams and could find itself in the Top 25 for the first time this season if it knocks off No. 17 Maryland at home Sunday.
“We have a lot of belief in each other and belief in what we’re doing, since we’ve been here this summer,” Brunk said. “We weren’t going to quit fighting.”
The game came down to a defensive stand. Indiana held a slim 65-63 lead after turning the ball over with 13 seconds left. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo called a timeout. Indiana sold out guarding the 3-point line, forcing Michigan State senior point guard and All-American candidate Cassius Winston to drive to the basket. Winston missed his layup attempt, and junior forward Xavier Tillman missed an open putback. Indiana freshman forward Jerome Hunter was then fouled with 0.6 of a second left and made both free throws.
“A 3 beats you,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We didn’t want to give up a pick-and-pop or a ball screen 3-pointer.”
Indiana got off to a fast start, jumping to an early 18-4 lead. The Hoosiers led 37-30 at halftime. But Michigan State shot its way back into the game, shooting 50 percent from the field and 60 percent from 3-point range (6-of-10) in the second half.
Brunk led Indiana with 14 points, with freshman forward Trayce-Jackson Davis adding 12 points and Durham scoring 11 points. Winston led Michigan State (14-5, 6-2) with 17 points and five assists.
From the opening tip, the sellout crowd energized the Hoosiers and at times rattled a veteran Michigan State squad. Indiana made six of its first nine shot attempts. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound Brunk muscled up inside with six points on three early inside baskets.
IU extended its lead to 27-14 on an inside basket from Jackson-Davis, but Michigan State rallied back with a 10-0 run. Sophomore forward Aaron Henry, a Indianapolis native and former Ben Davis standout, made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut IU’s lead to 27-22, and then Winston followed with a jumper to cut the lead to 27-24.
Durham made a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to put IU up 37-30, but Michigan State came out firing to start the second half, with sophomore forward Gabe Brown hitting back to back 3-pointers to cut IU’s lead to 39-36. Freshman guard Rocket Watts gave Michigan State its first lead of the second half, 51-48, on a 3-pointer with 11:08 remaining.
“The second half, our defense just wasn’t as tough,” Miller said. “We had a harder time on the ball screens. We didn’t impact the ball as much, and when the ball gets zipped around with a team like that, they really scratched us from 3.”
But Indiana found some resolve down the stretch. Freshman guard Armaan Franklin made a big 3-pointer for the Hoosiers to tie the score back at 51, then Durham hit a runner to give IU the lead back, 53-52. It remained a see-saw battle late, until Durham broke a 60-60 tie with his clutch 3-pointer.
After a Tillman layup cut IU’s lead to 63-62, Brunk came up with one last big shot, an inside layup with 1:00 left to put Indiana up 65-63.
The Hoosiers were efficient offensively throughout the night, with 12 assists and a season-low eight turnovers. It added up to another win where IU executed and made big shots down the stretch.
“We have good camaraderie as a team,” Miller said. “We have good leadership right now. And we have some poise that in tough spots we can come back and hang in there.
“Obviously, we’re not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but I think our team believes if we do what we need to do and play hard and compete, we can beat anybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.