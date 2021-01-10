Indiana appeared headed for a laugher Sunday night at Nebraska, up 18 points in the first half thanks to a torrid shooting start.
But some lapses in on-ball defense caused that lead to evaporate in the second half.
In crunch time, though, the Hoosiers turned to their best player, sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, to bail them out.
Jackson-Davis scored eight of IU’s final 13 points and had a big blocked shot down the stretch, as IU escaped with an 84-76 win over the Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
“We had to deal with some uncomfortable situations there late in the second half,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We put ourselves in a tough spot, not being able to consistently get the ball going to the basket when we had good shots and then two, obviously being organized getting back. Our effort getting back and our effort on the ball in the second half, as they sort of spread the floor, and starting to drive became problematic.”
With the score tied at 71, Jackson-Davis put IU ahead to stay with a bank shot that put the Hoosiers up 73-71 with 3:50 remaining. Four more free throws from Jackson-Davis put Indiana up 77-72, before a 3-pointer from Nebraska guard Teddy Allen cut IU’s lead to 77-75 with 2:09 to play.
That’s when IU came up with some winning plays. It began when sophomore forward Jerome Hunter followed up his own miss with a short jumper to put IU back up 79-75 with 1:33 remaining. Jackson-Davis then blocked an Allen drive along the baseline and was fouled. From there, IU closed out the game, making four of its final six free-throw attempts.
“The big thing is finding a way to regroup, finding a way to organize yourselves and being in the same situations you were in Wisconsin the other day and win the game,” Miller said.
IU (8-5, 3-3 Big Ten) bounced back from its overtime loss at Wisconsin on Thursday night to pick up its first true road win of the season. The Hoosiers went straight to Nebraska after the Wisconsin loss instead of returning to campus.
“I spent a lot of time in the Pac (12), and I always thought, the players, the more they can stay in one place, the more they can have recovery time in the hotel, the more you could use your hotel ballroom to walk through things, it just seems to me it gives them much more of a comfortable recovery approach,” Miller said. “We tried that this week, and it worked out well for us.”
Junior point guard Rob Phinisee scored a career-high 18 points for IU, while Jackson-Davis added 15 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and 17th of his career. Senior guard Al Durham also chipped in with 17 points.
Phinisee went down with a leg injury late in the first half but returned in the second half.
“It’s a little sore now, but I’ll be fine,” Phinisee said. “Really just tried to be aggressive and take what the defense gave me, and I just pretty much fed off my teammates. They gave me a lot of confidence.”
With Nebraska playing under screens for much of the first half to take Jackson-Davis away, Phinisee took advantage, going 3-of-4 from 3-point range in the first half.
“They were just packing in the paint, and I had a lot of open shots,” Phinisee said.
For much of the game, it was a struggle to get Jackson-Davis established, as he scored just two first-half points. But the Hoosiers got a lift early from their perimeter shooting, making seven of their first nine 3-point attempts. Phinisee scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer that gave Indiana an early 31-13 lead.
But the Hoosiers couldn’t put Nebraska away. Nebraska forward Lat Mayen made three first half 3-pointers, and the Cornhuskers cut Indiana’s lead to 42-34 late in the first half on an inside basket from forward Derrick Walker. Indiana closed the half with a pair of putback baskets, including a dunk from freshman swingman Trey Galloway at the first-half buzzer to put Indiana ahead 46-34.
For Indiana, its 46-point first half output was its most since scoring 48 in the first half in its season-opener against Tennessee Tech.
Nebraska (4-8, 0-5) rallied in the second half, going on a 16-2 run to take a 63-62 lead on a 3-pointer from Kobe Webster with 9:39 remaining. Nebraska then went up 69-66 on a driving basket by guard Trey McGowans with 7:21 left, but freshman guard Anthony Leal answered with a big 3-pointer for Indiana to tie the score at 69.
Allen led Nebraska with 21 points and Mayen added a career-high 15 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Cornhuskers to avoid their 21st straight conference loss.
