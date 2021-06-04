BLOOMINGTON -- Long-time Indiana football season-ticket holder Brian Davidson is looking forward to attending football games again this fall.
Davidson’s RV remained parked in Bedford during IU’s historic 2020 campaign, as the Hoosiers went 6-2 to post their most Big Ten wins since 1987. But he expects to be using it for tailgating again soon.
“All fired up and ready to go,” Davidson said. “I can’t wait.”
An official announcement on whether IU will play football games in front of full capacity at 53,000-seat Memorial Stadium hasn’t been made yet, but IU has been proceeding as if that will be case. Season-ticket sales are up 10%, according to IU senior assistant athletic director of ticket sales Mike Osmundson.
“We have seen an increase across all of our categories, faculty and staff, our youth season tickets, as well as our young alumni which we saw a strong -- a strong reaction from them in buying and have greatly surpassed what they did in 2019,” Osmundson said.
Certainly, IU’s success on the field, going 14-7 over the past two seasons, has played a role in the increased interest. So has the growing confidence the deadly COVID-19 pandemic is nearing its final stages. COVID-19 cases across the state have reduced drastically since peaking last December, down to an average of 397 new cases per day this week. Vaccinations are on the rise. The Indianapolis 500 just went off with 135,000 spectators without issues.
“If we have to scale back, we will,” Osmundson said. “But with the way things are going, what you are seeing around the country, whether it be in college athletics or professional, you know, you are seeing stadiums open up. We feel confident when we get to the fall we’ll be able to be a full capacity stadium on football Saturdays.”
IU averaged 41,244 fans in its last full home season in front of crowds in 2019, playing at 78.3% stadium capacity. The Hoosiers hit a high mark for attendance back in 2012, averaging 44,802 fans while playing at 84.6% stadium capacity.
IU’s home schedule in 2021 will feature six home dates, two against non-conference teams and four in the Big Ten. The list includes games against Idaho (Sept. 11), Cincinnati (Sept. 18), Michigan State (Oct. 16), Ohio State (Oct. 23), Rutgers (Nov. 13) and Minnesota (Nov. 20).
Osmundson said Ohio State is typically a huge draw, with fans from Columbus, Ohio, making the four-hour trip to fill any remaining empty spots within Memorial Stadium. IU sold out when it faced the Buckeyes in 2017 and drew 47,945 fans the last time Ohio State visited Memorial Stadium in 2019. Cincinnati, less than three hours from IU’s campus, also could wind up bringing a trove of fans to Bloomington.
“With the teams we have coming in, with the excitement that we have, I think that we’ll be able to exceed the 2012 mark, maybe kind of set a new standard on what we should expect for our fan base attendance,” Osmundson said.
The season ticket drive, Osmundson said, has been fueled in part through digital advertising and social media posts coordinated with IU’s Cuban Center. That’s helped attract younger alumni eager to reconnect with their alma mater.
“In 2020, with no fans, it kind of required us to be a little more creative on how we kept everyone engaged and communicated with them,” Osmundson said. “So we kind of reassessed our strategy. The content we were creating was great, but, you know, we had to make it even better, and I think the team and the Cuban Center did that. So you are creating great contact, you are increasing your communication channels.”
Locker room celebrations were often posted on IU athletic social media platforms following big wins, with IU coach Tom Allen crowd-surfing above players.
“On social media all throughout the year people really engaged with IU football, and I think that’s really exciting to see,” Davidson said.
The next step will be reaching out to students to either purchase or renew student tickets, a process that typically occurs during summer orientation. Osmundson said that’s been tricky because some students are still remote learning instead of being on campus due to the pandemic. But he said the school is trying to get the word out earlier at high traffic areas on campus.
“Students bring a different energy,” Osmundson said. “You see it at times in Assembly Hall, and you see it in Memorial Stadium. Students bring a different energy to the game day environment, and we want to make sure that we have full student sections and full stadiums.”
The game day experience is another area IU continues to evaluate. Beer and wine sales started at Memorial Stadium in 2019 and will continue in 2021. WiFi capacity across the stadium has improved for students and young alumni who want to post pictures on their cell phones during the game. Restroom facilities and new concession stands were installed a few years ago. IU plans to offer a new mobile app this season that will allow fans to manage ticket inventory and even order concessions and pick up when it’s ready without needing to wait in line.
“We’ve done a few things over the last couple of years that we hope fans will take notice and help improve their gameday experience,” Osmundson said.
