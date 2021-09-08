BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana released its 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule Tuesday, which will include a few non-conference tests before the grind of a 20-game Big Ten schedule.
There is still no official word on whether fans will be permitted at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, though both the IU men’s and women’s programs will hold their annual Hoosier Hysteria preseason event Oct. 2 in front of fans inside the building.
IU’s first official men’s basketball game under first-year coach Mike Woodson will take place Nov. 9 when the Hoosiers host Eastern Michigan in their season opener at Assembly Hall. IU played two exhibition games overseas against Serbian Pro club team BC Mega in August, winning both games in the Bahamas.
The toughest non-conference games for IU include hosting St. John’s on Nov. 17 in a Gavitt Games matchup, playing at Syracuse on Nov. 30 in the Big Ten-ACC challenge and playing Notre Dame on Dec. 18 in the final year of the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Of IU’s 11 non-conference games, four are against teams that finished in the top 100 in KenPom advanced basketball rankings in 2021 -- Syracuse (46), St. John’s (69), Notre Dame (85) and Marshall (92). The remaining seven are against teams that finished 200 or lower in KenPom, including Merrimack (287), Eastern Michigan (289) and Northern Illinois (337).
“I’m excited for our team to get back on the floor,” Woodson said. “It was nice to get a couple of games in the Bahamas, but we have to get ourselves ready for some challenging non-conference games and the extremely tough Big Ten season.”
IU’s Big Ten opener is slated for Dec. 4 at home against Nebraska. The Hoosiers will play at Wisconsin on Dec. 8 before getting into the final 18 games of its conference schedule from January to March. IU’s two games against rival Purdue will take place Jan. 20 (home) and March 5 (away) to close the regular season. IU’s home finale and senior night will take place March 2 against Rutgers.
The Big Ten schedule for the Indiana women’s basketball team also was unveiled. The IU women’s team, coming off its first Elite Eight appearance in school history under ninth-year coach Teri Moren, will open conference play Dec. 6 against Penn State. IU will host defending Big Ten champion Maryland on Jan. 2 and will face rival Purdue on Jan. 16 (home) and Feb. 6 (away).
The IU women also have games lined up against Kentucky (Nov. 14, Assembly Hall), North Carolina State (Dec. 2, Assembly Hall, Big Ten-ACC Challenge) and will face Stanford and Miami in the Bahia Mar Classic in the Bahamas on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27. The full schedule for the IU women’s team will be released at a later date.
