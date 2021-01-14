BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s scheduled game Sunday at Michigan State has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Spartans' program.
Both schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game before the end of the regular season. Michigan State also postponed its game scheduled for Thursday night against No. 5 Iowa.
For the Hoosiers, it’s a welcome respite. Indiana played three games last week and will play its fourth game in the span of 11 days Thursday night against rival Purdue.
Indiana is next scheduled to play Jan. 21 at No. 5 Iowa (9 p.m., FS1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.