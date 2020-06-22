BLOOMINGTON – Former Indiana men’s soccer standout Ken Snow, a four-time All-American who still holds school records for points and goals scored, died Sunday. He was 50.
According to frontrowsoccer.com, Snow, who starred at IU from 1987-90, died of complications from COVID-19 two days shy of his 51st birthday.
A scoring forward, Snow tallied 196 points in his IU career with 84 goals and 28 assists. He won the Hermann Trophy, given to Division I soccer’s most outstanding player, in 1988 and 1990.
The Hoosiers posted a 73-12-4 record during Snow’s career and advanced to two NCAA College Cups. Snow was a prominent member of IU’s 1988 national championship team.
“Ken was the most highly decorated player to ever wear the IU uniform,” former IU men’s soccer head coach Jerry Yeagley said. “He is the only player to have earned four first-team All-America selections and two National Player of the Year Awards. He was the finest attacking player that I ever had the privilege of coaching.”
In his post IU career, Snow played eight professional seasons of indoor soccer in the United States from 1991-99 with franchises in Miami, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Detroit, St. Louis and Philadelphia. He scored 243 career goals in 197 games. In recent years, Snow had been running soccer camps throughout the Midwest.
