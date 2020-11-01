Indiana moved up four spots to No. 13 in this week’s AP Top 25 football poll.
The Hoosiers (2-0) are off to their best start in the Big Ten since 1991 following a 37-21 win at Rutgers on Saturday.
It’s the highest ranking for IU since being ranked No. 11 the week of Oct. 31, 1987.
Indiana will take plenty of confidence into its matchup at home this Saturday against No. 23 Michigan (noon, FS1).
“We’ve believed in a long time,” said IU tight end Peyton Hendershot, who caught two TD passes in the Rutgers win. “We’ve put so much effort in I’m so happy that it’s all coming together. If we just continue the focus of getting better each week, we’ll be a very tough opponent.”
Indiana also is No. 13 in this week’s USA Today/Amway coaches poll.
