BLOOMINGTON – Indiana named its starting quarterback for the 2019 season, moving ahead with a redshirt freshman with a strong arm and even stronger composure.
IU football coach Tom Allen said redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. will start for the Hoosiers in their season opener on Saturday against Ball State.
Penix beat out incumbent start Peyton Ramsey and redshirt Jack Tuttle in a three-quarterback competition, just 10 months removed from tearing his ACL on Oct. 21 against Penn State.
“It’s not what Peyton didn’t do,” Allen said of the decision. “It’s what we believe Mike can be.”
Penix appeared in three games last season, completing 21 of 34 passes for 219 yards and one TD. The game against Ball State will be his first career start. IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said he believes Penix is ready for the opportunity.
“Everything I threw at him, I think he responded really well,” DeBoer said.
This story will be updated.
