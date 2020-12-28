BLOOMINGTON — Indiana hasn’t played a football game in close to a month, due to a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak that forced its final two games to be canceled.
But the No. 7 Hoosiers (6-1) are now close to full strength heading into Saturday’s Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, against Ole Miss, with the goal to cap a historic season with its first bowl win since 1991.
Indiana has won its most games in the Big Ten since 1987 and obtained its highest national ranking since 1968. IU’s offense has scored 30 or more points in four of seven games this season, while its defense still leads the nation with 17 interceptions.
IU coach Tom Allen said the team will leave for Tampa on Wednesday afternoon after holding its first three practices on campus. The team will practice at a high school site in the Tampa area Thursday.
“Because of COVID-19, you will not have the events or go to any amusement parks or anything like that or go to beach or things you usually do around the game at this location,” Allen said. “But you still get a chance to go down there a couple of days early, so it is not like a true road game.”
Allen said the Hoosiers are back close to full strength after an outbreak this month that involved 28 players and coaches.
“The whole group’s not back yet, but we are getting closer,” Allen said. “We may have them all back (Tuesday). We do not know yet. But definitely getting closer to that. You would like to get them all back at least by Wednesday so you can have a chance to get a full practice in before we head out of here. But ideally you get them back tomorrow and you got two practices in pads. Bottom line is that is still yet to be determined but definitely have a lot more guys back than we had before.”
IU sophomore quarterback Jack Tuttle is in line to make his second career start after passing for 130 yards and two TDs in a 14-6 win over Wisconsin on Dec. 5.
“It is always a great thing to be able to have your last experience of playing and being the starter like it was there up in Wisconsin and the way we played and were able to finish out that game and get the big road win against a ranked opponent,” Allen said. “So it was huge for him, huge for his confidence and I think that he will carry that into the bowl game.”
Allen said while the break following the grind of playing seven straight Big Ten games has been good for the Hoosiers physically and mentally, he’s concerned about possible rust in playing the first game in four weeks. Ole Miss (4-5) played its last game Dec. 19, a 53-48 loss to LSU. Ole Miss will play its second straight game without its two top offensive threats, wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah, who opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.
“That has been a challenge, and you’ve just got to stay sharp,” Allen said. “That is why we have done some ones versus ones even last week to try to keep our guys sharp going against each other and not doing as much scout work. Just trying to simulate game situations and keep our guys focused and locked in for that.
“I think anytime you have a delay you are concerned about it, but once again just like anything else as this year has shown, we just have to adapt and find creative ways to keep our guys ready to play so when we do play on Jan. 2 we are at our best.”
ALL-AMERICANS
IU senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and junior linebacker Micah McFadden were both named AP third-team All-Americans on Monday.
Fryfogle is the first Hoosier All-American at wideout since James Hardy in 2007 (second team), and McFadden is the first IU linebacker since Tegray Scales in 2016 (second team) to be recognized.
Fryfogle earned Big Ten receiver of the year honors with 34 catches for 687 yards and seven TDs in seven games. He became the first Big Ten receiver in conference history to post back-to-back 200-yard receiving games, doing so against Michigan State and Ohio State.
McFadden has enjoyed a breakout season on IU’s defense with a team-high 52 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions.
“I’m not going to say I really expected this or this was one of my biggest goals that I sought this season,” McFadden said. “But, yeah, really excited that it came and to know the success I had and this defense had created momentum for this team and for this season that we’re having.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.