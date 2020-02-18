BLOOMINGTON – Time is running out. For Indiana to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight season, the Hoosiers may need another road win or two to boost a sagging resume.
Another opportunity awaits Wednesday night when IU (16-9, 6-8 Big Ten) plays at Minnesota (9 p.m., Big Ten Network). A 24-point road loss to Michigan on Sunday dropped the Hoosiers to No. 63 in Monday’s weekly Division I basketball NET ratings. IU likely needs to end up in the Top 50 to secure an at-large bid in the tournament.
IU is 1-6 on the road this season, with four of its losses coming by 15 or more points.
“On the road, if you turn it over, if you don’t rebound, if you are not getting back on defense, you just name one of those little things, it can really tilt the game in a bad way for you,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said on his weekly radio show Monday. “For us, it’s understanding we’re going to have to put together not a perfect game, but we’re going to have to put together a perfect effort.
“We’re going to have to have to have an effort level one of these nights that says to ourselves, we have ourselves a chance to win it. We were right there at the end of the game.”
Miller said IU has been able to play with effort at times away from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, pointing to a 57-54 win over Connecticut on a neutral floor at the Jimmy V. Classic in New York City as an example.
“When we won that game and we left the floor, that was one of the best locker rooms we’ve been in all year because you are rewarded with the effort level,” Miller said. “Everyone is looking each other in the eye saying we gave everything we had.”
Minnesota (12-12, 6-8) is coming off a 58-55 home loss against No. 20 Iowa. But the Golden Gophers, under sixth-year coach Richard Pitino, are 10-3 at home this season with wins over Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.
“They are fighting for their lives like everyone else in this league, it seems like,” Miller said.
Minnesota has been led all season by sophomore 6-foot-10, 240-pound center Daniel Oturu, who is averaging a double-double (20.1 ppg, 11.5 rpg). Miller thinks Oturu is the most improved player in the Big Ten.
“He can hit you on the offensive boards,” Miller said. “He’s very, very good in the low post in terms of being able to get positioning off of ball screens and whatnot and finishing over the front of the rim.
“I think the thing that he does a little different than most of the big guys his size is from the 3-point line or at least the elbow, 15 feet and in, he can really drive the ball. He’s very mobile with the ball in terms of turning and facing.”
Miller said it will be important for IU to get its best player – freshman 6-9 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis -- going on the road after a lackluster effort at Michigan. Jackson-Davis finished with just five points and two rebounds in 27 minutes and was beaten down the floor a few times in defensive transition during Michigan’s 89-65 win Sunday. While Jackson-Davis is scoring a team-high 13.6 points per game, he’s averaging just 9.1 points in seven road games.
“We have to get Trayce rolling, find a way to get Trayce Jackson-Davis rolling on the road,” Miller said. “One of the big differences in our team at home versus road games is your leading scorer, your leading rebounder, your leading free-throw attempt guy, field-goal percentage guy has been a non-factor.”
After Minnesota, IU will get two more opportunities for road wins, at rival Purdue (Feb. 27) and at Illinois (March 1). But this may be the best chance of the three to notch a win on the road and move closer to .500 in league play. Senior forward De’Ron Davis, who is coming off a career-high 18-point effort in the loss to Michigan, is optimistic about IU’s ability to close the regular season strong.
“All my years that I’ve been here, we’ve kind of been on the up and down, start high and then finish kind of low,” Davis said. “This year, I feel like it’s different for us. The team is together. We know what we have to do. We all are just more experienced.”
