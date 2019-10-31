BLOOMINGTON -- When Indiana begins its 2019-20 men’s basketball season Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Western Illinois, it will embark on a non-conference schedule that mixes guarantee games in November with tougher contests in December.
IU’s first three opponents are ranked 296, 273 and 280 out of 353 Division I teams, per KenPom’s preseason college basketball rankings.
But in December, IU’s four non-conference games are all ranked in KenPom’s Top 75. Three teams are ranked in KenPom’s Top 50, including Florida State at 14. The Seminoles, who come to Assembly Hall on Dec. 3 in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, return two starters from a team that reached the Sweet 16 last season.
IU coach Archie Miller thinks the non-conference schedule, combined with two Big Ten games at Wisconsin and at home against Nebraska in December, will give the Hoosiers enough tests before they face the grind of conference play from January through March.
“There’s some games in there that maybe aren’t as headliner, whether that be a Princeton which may be picked to win the Ivy, that’s a hard, hard game. They had a win at Arizona State last year,” Miller said. “Louisiana Tech, they’ve been at 20 wins, don’t know how many years in a row, the last five or six seasons. So I think we’re bringing in teams from a numbers perspective to keep us in that ballpark of seeding.”
Here’s a further analysis of IU’s non-conference schedule with analysis from The Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, the nation’s most comprehensive college basketball magazine (note: the magazine did not provide analysis for North Alabama, which is making its inaugural jump to Division I this season):
Nov. 5: Western Illinois
KenPom Ranking: 296
Starters Returning: 4
Blue Ribbon Pick: 8th in Summit League
Blue Ribbon Analysis: Western Illinois upset top-seed South Dakota State in the opening round of the Summit League Tournament last March, and head coach Billy Wright is hopeful it’s a sign of future success: “We have recruited guys who have won at the high school or prep school or junior college level, whatever the case may be,” Wright said. “You look out there and you start two freshmen and a sophomore and a junior in those games. Those guys showed what they can do that night. We all had the belief factor. That’s when it all came together. Now let’s see if we can continue from that.”
Nov. 9: Portland State
KenPom Ranking: 273
Starters Returning: 2
Blue Ribbon Pick: 3rd in the Big Sky
Blue Ribbon Analysis: Looking for a sleeper in the Big Sky? Look no further than Portland State. The Vikings are experienced. They’re deep. And they have the league’s best point guard in Woods. Portland State also finished strong in 2018-19, winning eight of nine before a season-ending defeat to Weber State in the conference tournament quarterfinals. The Vikes also swept eventual league champion, Montana.
Nov. 12: North Alabama
KenPom Ranking: 280
Starters Returning: n/a
Blue Ribbon Pick: n/a
Blue Ribbon Analysis: n/a
Nov. 16: Troy
KenPom Ranking: 277
Starters Returning: 2
Blue Ribbon Pick: 11th in Sun Belt
Blue Ribbon Analysis: Troy needs to replace a ton of production from a season ago, but the majority of the roster seems to fit how first-year coach Scott Cross and his staff want to play. That’s why Cross is optimistic going into his first year on the job.
Nov. 20: Princeton
KenPom Ranking: 180
Starters Returning: 1
Blue Ribbon Pick: 4th in Ivy
Blue Ribbon Analysis: If there was a bright side to the injuries, illnesses and suspension Princeton endured last season, it was that several young players played significant minutes. “We feel really good about who’s coming back,” coach Mitch Henderson said. “We have that nice combination of being young, but we have some experience. I like the group.” The emergence of center Richmond Aririguzoh and guard Jaelin Llewellyn should help the offense be more productive, but Princeton needs someone who can knock down outside shots.
Nov. 25: Louisiana Tech
KenPom Ranking: 110
Starters Returning: 4
Blue Ribbon Pick: 3rd in Conference USA
Blue Ribbon Analysis: The Bulldogs have been in the hunt for the league title in all of head coach Eric Konkol’s four seasons at Louisiana Tech. But untimely injuries have derailed promising seasons in each of the last two years. This season, Louisiana Tech may have enough depth to fight through those injuries. Senior guard Daquan Bracey (15.5 ppg. 4 apg) has shown improvement in each of his first three season and is a potential C-USA player of the year candidate.
Nov. 30: South Dakota State
KenPom Ranking: 208
Starters Returning: 1
Blue Ribbon Pick: 3rd in Summit League
Blue Ribbon Analysis: The backcourt has plenty of options, led by Owen King, Brandon Key and Alex Arians. The Jackrabbits’ transition year makes the league’s title race more open. But it would be wrong to dismiss SDSU from that discussion
Dec. 3: Florida State
KenPom Ranking: 14
Starters Returning: 2
Blue Ribbon Pick: 6th in ACC
Blue Ribbon Analysis: Despite the loss of three starters and two key reserves, the Seminoles still have plenty of talent on hand. They also have more experience than meets the eye with four redshirts, a grad transfer and a Junior College transfer on the roster. Senior guard Trent Forrest (9.3 ppg) is FSU’s top returning scorer.
Dec. 10: Connecticut (Jimmy V Classic, New York City)
KenPom Ranking: 71
Starters Returning: 2
Blue Ribbon Pick: 5th in the AAC
Blue Ribbon Analysis: The Huskies’ announcement of returning to the Big East next season has energized the fanbase, but second-year coach Dan Hurley is looking for a smooth final journey through the AAC. A starting backcourt of 6-foot-2 senior Christian Vital (14.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.6 spg) and 6-foot redshirt junior Alterique Gilbert (12.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg. 3.6 apg) will be the key to UConn’s success this season.
Dec. 21: Notre Dame (Crossroads Classic, Indianapolis)
KenPom Ranking: 42
Starters Returning: 5
Blue Ribbon Pick: 8th in ACC
Blue Ribbon Analysis: Notre Dame has missed the last two NCAA Tournaments, but head coach Mike Brey believes the Irish are due for good health, and a good season. Handling failure at Notre Dame is hard. “The kids that come to this place, they haven’t failed much,” Brey said. “I would hope that they’d look back and say, 'Man, we got it handed to us, but we grew and we learned from it.'”
Dec. 29: Arkansas
KenPom Ranking: 44
Starters Returning: 4
Blue Ribbon Pick: 11th in the SEC
Blue Ribbon Analysis: The Razorbacks are loaded with quality guards, but lack size. First-year coach Eric Musselman might play four guards at a time, maybe even five. Arkansas will have to rely heavily on 3-point shooting, creating baskets off drives and drawing fouls and hitting free throws. Rebounding and interior defense figure to be major challenges.
