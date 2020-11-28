BLOOMINGTON – With sophomore running back Sampson James out, Indiana football coach Tom Allen called upon freshman running back Tim Baldwin Jr. for more carries Saturday against Maryland.
Baldwin rewarded his coach’s confidence with 106 yards on 16 carries, helping the No. 12 Hoosiers pull away from Maryland 27-11 at Memorial Stadium.
“Some guys have a knack to find the holes, and I’ve been impressed with him in practice. I’ve said that before,” Allen said. “Was not at all shy about putting him in there. Our whole offensive staff has a lot of confidence in Tim. He’s a very conscientious young man. He’s extremely smart, works very hard.”
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Baldwin, from Nokesville, Virginia, displayed good vision in his collegiate debut two weeks ago against Michigan State, finishing with three carries for 18 yards. Baldwin is the first IU running back to rush for 100 yards or more this season, and the 14th true freshman in IU history to rush for 100 yards or more in a game.
“Just honestly being patient, trusting the O-line,” Baldwin said of his big day. “Trusting the work we put in as running backs and trusting the coaches will make the right call and will put us in the right position depending on the angles of the defense, depending on how they defend the run.”
Baldwin had a 23-yard run to set up a 33-yard Charles Campbell field goal in the fourth quarter and a 26-yard run on IU’s final touchdown drive. For the season, Baldwin is averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
“Tim is doing a great job just coming in running the ball, protecting the ball, in pass pro(tection),” IU junior running back Stevie Scott III said. “Whenever he has to, he’s just been picking up since he got here in the spring to today.”
Asked about the knack for finding holes comment from his coach, Baldwin replied: “It’s probably a little bit of everything, patience, reps, film study. Of course, you’ve got to have talent. We have a great strength staff here, just a little bit of everything just at the end of the day doing to the best job you can. Whether it be getting a little more film in, working on some cuts, going with your position coach, knowing how your linebackers fit in personnel, I think it all comes together to make a successful run game.”
JAMES INACTIVE
James joined left tackle Caleb Jones and defensive lineman Alfred Bryant as notable inactives for the Hoosiers on Saturday. Afterward, Allen wouldn’t comment on the specifics of the absence of the four-star running back from Indianapolis.
“He was on the inactive list and hopefully to be updated on Monday,” Allen said. “This is a crazy season, 2020 COVID, it seems like there is a lot of things that are happening. We’ll update that situation when we can, but he’ll be back with us.”
Jones missed his third straight game, while Bryant missed his second straight game. Luke Haggard made his third straight start for Jones at left tackle.
Also on the inactive list were – linebacker Thomas Allen, defensive back Marcelino Ball, offensive lineman Kahlil Benson, wide receiver Da’Shaun Brown, tight end Sam Daugstrup, tight end Turon Ivy Jr., defensive back Raheem Layne, running back Ahrod Lloyd, defensive back Samuel Slusher, wide receiver Rashawn Williams and wide receiver Cam Wilson.
TAKEAWAYS CONTINUE
With interceptions by cornerback Tiawan Mullen, cornerback Jaylin Williams and linebacker Micah McFadden, IU increased its takeaway total to 18 in six games, one more than its total of 17 in 13 games last season.
IU’s 16 interceptions lead both the Big Ten and FBS. Allen was still unhappy that after Williams' interception, he fumbled the ball back to Maryland at the end of his 39-yard return. It marked the second straight week an IU defensive back fumbled the ball away on an interception return, as safety Jamar Johnson lost a fumble last week against Ohio State.
“Still frustrating that we fumbled that one back,” Allen said. “That’s happened twice now, work more on ball security with our DBs.”
IU has tallied at least one INT in nine straight games dating to the 2019 season.
“It’s not by chance. I promise you that,” Allen said. “Just watch the film. Takeaways are created. We work extremely hard to create takeaways, and talk to the quarterbacks after they play us.”
BONHOMME SPARKS DEFENSE
Junior linebacker D.K. Bonhomme came up with a safety after tackling Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa in the end zone, giving the Hoosiers their first safety since Allen Stallings IV recorded a sack for a safety against Maryland on Oct. 28, 2017. Bonhomme finished with four tackles and one tackle for loss.
Bonhomme has spelled Bryant Fitzgerald at the husky position as well.
As a team, IU recorded six tackles for loss and three sacks with Jonathan King, McFadden and Jerome Johnson all coming up with sacks against the Terrapins.
