BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana freshman guard Tamar Bates wasn’t about to go into a shell after an off night at Syracuse.
Bates was just 1-of-5 from the floor and 0-of-4 from 3-point range against the Orange on Tuesday night. But he broke through in a big way Saturday, scoring a career-high 13 points in IU’s 68-55 win over Nebraska at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Bates scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half, scoring in double figures for the first time since scoring 10 points Nov. 21 against Louisiana. He finished the game 4-of-6 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
“Shooters shoot,” Bates said. “I'm going to keep shooting the ball. I can miss 10 3s, I'm going to shoot the 11th one. It really don't matter to me. It don't matter. We get the reps you have every day. We work at it. What's four misses to however many shots I've made, like ever, like when I work out or anything?”
With IU down 10 points in the first half, Bates made an end-of-the-shot clock 3-pointer to cut the Nebraska lead to 18-16, then put the Hoosiers ahead 23-20 with a transition 3-pointer.
“I'll say about Tamar, he's not scared of the moment,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said, “He'll take a big shot, and sometimes it's a bad shot, but hey, I'm not -- I like everything about Tamar. That's why he's here wearing an Indiana uniform.”
LEAL PROVIDES LIFT
Bates wasn’t the only productive bench player Saturday against Nebraska. Sophomore guard Anthony Leal provided a lift with a solid all-around floor game that included three points, two assists and a steal in nine minutes.
Leal, a former 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball, sank his lone shot attempt, a 3-pointer. He appeared in just three of IU’s first seven games, but Woodson said Friday he had performed well enough in practice to merit more playing time.
“I don't think anything was holding him back,” IU forward Race Thompson said. “I think he was just searching for a spot. We have a lot of good players coming in the guard spot. We have Parker, Tamar, Trey (Galloway) went down. I mean, all our guards are really good. I mean, you see Anthony every day in practice. He goes 125% every single day, and he really deserves it.
“I don't think any of us are surprised that he goes out there, gets a steal, makes a shot and that's what he does every single day in practice. So I'm really proud of him.”
ETC.
Indiana won its fifth straight against Nebraska. …. The meeting between Woodson and Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was the first between former NBA players turned NBA coaches in program history. Hoiberg had an NBA coaching stint with the Chicago Bulls, while Woodson coached the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.
