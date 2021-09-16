BLOOMINGTON – In making the transition from tackle to guard on Indiana’s offensive line, third-year sophomore Matthew Bedford studied several NFL players, including one not too far from IU’s campus.
Bedford said he often watched tape of former Notre Dame and three-time Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson.
“He, to me, is the ideal offensive guard because he comes off with leverage and technique and control. He has a lot of controlled aggression,” Bedford said. “I have aggression, but at times it’s not as controlled, and it shows up on film, and I want to be able to hone that and make it right.”
After making 18 career starts at right and left tackle, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Bedford made his first career start at right guard Saturday against Idaho. Bedford was the lead blocker on IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s 1-yard TD run in the third quarter and helped spark a run game that gained 179 yards on 3.6 yards per carry.
“Run blocking, it’s good to have somebody immediately on you,” Bedford said. “I’m used to running off the ball, getting my hat on people. Just got to work on technique, like, I’m used to having space to work, and at guard I’m in between two people, so now I’ve got to work on taking the good steps, taking the good angles.”
Bedford has been playing at guard throughout fall camp but started at right tackle against Iowa due to an injury to Luke Haggard. With Haggard back, Bedford started at right guard, with Haggard at left tackle and Caleb Jones at right tackle. Dylan Powell started at center, and Mike Katic started at left guard.
“The five guys that played out there Saturday were the five guys that played primarily throughout camp,” IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “It’s good to get that group back out there together. I thought Matt did some good things. He had an explosiveness. He has a power. He is able to create movement inside.”
Bedford said when he was first approached about the position switch, he was willing to do whatever it takes to help the offense.
“Just when they first told me, I needed to know what I was going to have to learn and what was going to be the change from tackle to guard,” Bedford said.
He was able to pick up pass blocking schemes quickly, but run blocking was the hardest adjustment.
“Taking my aggression at run blocking,” Bedford said. “Because a lot of times I would come off the ball loud, but (it's about) being able to slow down and tempo myself and come off with technique and actually be able to move things efficiently.”
Bedford said it will be important for the starting five on the offensive line to maintain a high level of communication Saturday when IU hosts No. 8 Cincinnati (noon, ESPN). The Bearcats have posted three sacks in two games and are allowing an average of just 131 yards on the ground on 3.2 yards per carry.
“We made a huge leap from Iowa to Idaho in that communication,” Bedford said. “That’s why we were able to produce the way we were. So definitely just stressing that this whole week, just being able to communicate and be on one cord -- and that’s (the entire) offense -- to attack this defense.”
MATTHEWS STILL QUESTIONABLE
Indiana head coach Tom Allen has been encouraged by the progress safety Devon Matthews has made in rehabbing an upper body injury, but Matthews remains questionable to play against Cincinnati.
“Still not sure for Saturday but definitely encouraged by the week that he’s had,” Allen said.
If Matthews can’t go, Josh Sanguinetti will start at strong safety. Sanguinetti has posted five tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup in two games this season.
MORE TARGETS FOR MARSHALL
Allen was asked about junior wide receiver Miles Marshall, who only has one catch for 21 yards through two games.
“The ball hasn’t come his way like it maybe did in the past,” Allen said. “But I expect it to, for sure. We have a lot of different weapons we can get the ball to.”
Allen said Marshall has stood out on film in other areas that don’t show up in the boxscore, such as downfield blocking.
“It’s a tribute to him and his discipline and his attention to detail and his growth,” Allen said. “Those passes will come in time, for sure.”
BIG RUNS FOR CARR
IU running back Stephen Carr was able to pop runs of 17 and 26 yards during his 22-carry, 118-yard performance against Idaho, but the USC transfer wasn’t satisfied.
“I need longer ones,” Carr said. “Those don’t satisfy me. I need touchdowns, long touchdowns.”
Carr posted his first 100-yard rushing game since rushing for 119 yards on 11 carries on Sept. 9, 2017, against Stanford.
“I feel like a good fit in this offense,” Carr said. “Everything is starting to mesh up really good. Me and the players have gotten comfortable with each other. We’ve built that trust, and we’re still working on communication. That’s the biggest key, trust and communication.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.