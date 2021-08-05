BLOOMINGTON — Returning All-Big Ten cornerback Jaylin Williams, facing misdemeanor OWI charges from a February arrest, will begin practicing with the rest of Indiana’s team when fall camp starts Friday.
“Right now, he’s fully with the team,” Indiana football coach Tom Allen said. “We’ve gone through all the processes we need to go through with him off the field and handled that as a program, and so he’s with us today, and he’ll be with us moving forward.”
In late June, the same vehicle Williams drove during his OWI arrest was involved in a hit-and-run accident in downtown Bloomington. However, the vehicle, an orange 2010 Jeep Wrangler with a Tennessee license plate, was abandoned shortly after the accident. The victim suffered bleeding from his face and hands, according to a Bloomington Herald-Times report, but his injuries were not life threatening. Police are still investigating to determine the driver of the vehicle.
According to Monroe County Court records, a pretrial conference for Williams’ February OWI arrest is set for Aug. 10. The Class C misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of 60 days in jail and maximum fine of $500.
Williams, a fourth-year junior, is IU’s active leader in interceptions with six. A Memphis, Tennessee, native, Williams intercepted four passes last year while adding two tackles for loss and one sack to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020. Williams is part of a talented cornerback rotation that includes returning All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen and junior Reese Taylor.
PENIX UPDATE
Indiana junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will start workouts Friday with the rest of the team as he continues his journey back from a torn ACL he suffered Nov. 28 against Maryland. The plan remains for Penix to start Sept. 4 against Iowa.
“It’s a lot of energy going into the season, a lot of intensity because we know what we can do, we know what we’re capable of,” Penix said. “We expect to do great this year, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Allen said to this point, Penix has met the benchmarks in terms of progressing toward the Sept. 4 target date.
“We feel really good about where he is,” Allen said. “Does he need to continue? Yes, it’s a process to be able to go through and say, OK, this is the goal date, Sept. 4, is to get him to be 100% for that date.
“As you move through fall camp, we got a good plan for that. You go through. Obviously, he’ll be fully practicing, doing everything with us. Nobody is going to be hitting him, as is the case with all our quarterbacks. Be in blue jerseys like they always are. Probably maybe a heightened sense (of protection).”
READY TO HIT
New Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren said it will be important for the defense to maintain a physical tone in practice. The Hoosiers will face an Iowa team Sept. 4 that will be determined to establish the run behind returning junior tailback Tyler Goodson and preseason All-Big Ten center Tyler Linderbaum.
“For us, stopping the run is so key to what you want to do defensively,” Warren said. “We’re not going to be a great defense if we allow teams to run up and down the field.”
IU’s first practice in full pads next week should be telling. Warren said based on what he saw over the spring, he expects the defense to be ready to hit.
“This is a group that likes to hit,” Warren said. “I have to say ‘whoa’ way more than ‘giddy up’ in practice, which I like as a coordinator and a position coach. I am excited. That is an aspect of our defense that we are committed to, of trying to establish throughout fall camp.”
NEW RETUrNER ON SPECIAL TEAMS
Florida State transfer wide receiver D.J. Matthews gives IU a proven playmaker on special teams. Matthews returned 37 punts for 457 yards in three seasons at FSU, including a 74-yard punt return for a TD against Miami.
Indiana special teams coach Kasey Teegardin said Matthews will compete with Reese Taylor, who returned nine punts for 73 last season to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten special teams honors.
“He’s confident overall,” Teegardin said. “He looks comfortable back there fielding the ball. We did a better job last year (than) two years ago, when the ball was kicked and rolling around. I think Reese did a better job. We call it hidden yardage, is where the ball bounces and how much yardage we can actually lose from giving our offense that starting field position.
“We want to field every single punt we possibly can. He is confident enough in himself and his abilities to go do that. I think Reese was obviously an all-conference punt returner as well, so there will be a little bit of a battle there, but I think the depth overall is better than what we’ve had.”
