BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana could be without both of its starting cornerbacks for its homecoming game against No. 10 Michigan State.
IU head coach Tom Allen said both cornerback Tiawan Mullen and cornerback Reese Taylor will be game-time decisions for Saturday’s matchup against the Spartans (noon, FS1).
Mullen sat out IU’s last game Oct. 2 at Penn State with a leg injury, while Taylor suffered a leg injury late in the first half against the Nittany Lions.
“Not sure on either one of those two yet,” Allen said. “Won’t know until game day.”
If both Taylor and Mullen are out, it would leave Jaylin Williams and Noah Pierre as IU’s two starting cornerbacks, with Larry Tracy III an option at nickel. On special teams, IU wide receiver Ty Fryfogle would move into the role of punt returner, replacing Taylor.
Allen said safety Raheem Layne, who suffered an injury in the second half against Penn State, has been practicing this week and should be good to go against Michigan State.
In the front seven on defense, IU will gain more depth with the expected return of senior defensive lineman James Head, who has been out all season with an undisclosed injury. Head has posted four career sacks in three seasons at IU.
“We’re really excited about where he’s at and look forward to seeing him out there in the near future,” Allen said.
SPECIAL TEAMS FOCUS
Allen said the coverage units on special teams were a point of emphasis this week in preparing to face talented Michigan State punt returner Jayden Reed.
Reed has already returned two punts for TDs this season and is averaging 28.4 yards per return.
“Obviously very dangerous returner,” Allen said. “He’s created game-changing plays for them, allowed them the opportunity to win the game against Nebraska and so, yes, a huge point of emphasis. We’ve got to make sure we’re on point in all of our coverage units because it’s going to take a complete team effort to come out on top on Saturday.”
IU surrendered a 99-yard kickoff return for a TD in its last home game Sept. 18 against Cincinnati.
SHORT YARDAGE SITUATIONS
IU has been stuffed twice in the red zone on short yardage this season, once on fourth-and-1 from the 10-yard line against Cincinnati and once on fourth-and-1 from the 3-yard line against Penn State.
Starting center Dylan Powell said the Hoosiers have worked hard in the trenches to make sure those outcomes will improve for the remainder of the season.
“I’ll take blame for the one in Cincinnati,” Powell said. “I got hit before I got the ball back to Mike. I’ll take blame for that fumble, so that’s on me. That’s unacceptable. That can’t happen. We focused on that in practice to make sure that we limited those mistakes.
“The one in Penn State was tough. Obviously that could have changed the game. It was really close on film. We were that close. Like I said, it was one of those where we’re one block away or one cut away from making a huge play, and that was another thing we saw on film. I love Coach Allen for going for that and trusting us, and we should expect to go for that every time, and that’s on us as an offensive line."
