BLOOMINGTON -- Sophomore defensive back Reese Taylor is questionable for Saturday’s game against Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium with a hand injury, Indiana football coach Tom Allen said Thursday.
Taylor returned to practice this week after sitting out the last three weeks of camp with the hand issue.
“Still not really sure yet with him,” Allen said. “Getting him back out there was huge. His lower body is fine, so you think he could go play. We just don’t want to rush it if he’s not 100 percent back out there. But good to get him ready.”
If Taylor plays in Indianapolis, it will be a homecoming for the former Ben Davis standout who earned 2017 Mr. Football honors for leading the Giants to a state title as a dual-threat quarterback.
Taylor played both offense and defense for IU as a freshman, lining up at wide receiver, running back and serving as IU’s backup quarterback the final four games. This season, Taylor was planning to play exclusively on defensive because he felt it was his best chance to prepare to play professional football. Taylor also remains in the mix to return punts and kickoffs.
Allen said freshman tight end Gary Cooper has been nursing a lower leg injury and will be out a few more weeks. Other than that, Allen said the rest of the roster is healthy for Ball State
THE BLIND SIDE
Allen appears comfortable with starting redshirt sophomore Caleb Jones at right tackle and sticking with him for most snaps to protect lefty quarterback Michael Penix Jr’s blind side this season.
The 6-foot-8, 358-pound Jones carried over a strong spring and summer of offseason strength and conditioning into fall camp.
“If you’re going to start at tackle in this league, you gotta be a special player,” Allen said. “And he’s got all the physical attributes, but he didn’t have all the mindset, the work ethic, the approach, all those kind of things. I didn’t say specifically,'hey, you could be protecting his blind side.' But I know for sure the challenge was very clear about the change I expected, and he bought into it.”
Senior Coy Cronk has made 36 of 37 starts at left tackle in his IU career. Allen said Cronk will likely remain at left tackle for most snaps but didn’t rule out using different combinations on the offensive line depending on down and distance.
“We’ve tried to create flexibility,” Allen said. “I want multiple options for our guys and get the best five in there, whoever they may be. Sometimes that’s not necessarily the five that start the year, so it may be, but at the same time, we’ve got some guys, Coy can play inside, can play outside and we’ve had Caleb play left and right (tackle).”
GETCHA POPCORN READY
An IU fan called Allen’s radio show Wednesday asking how the offense may be different this season under new offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer. Allen’s response was, “tune in and see.”
Allen is excited about what DeBoer can bring the offense based on what he’s seen in camp but doesn’t want to give away too many secrets. DeBoer has let out a few hints, such as saying he planned to get the running backs and tight ends more involved in the passing game and he wants to try to generate more big plays downfield.
“I’ve tried to keep that at bay as much as possible,” Allen said. “We haven’t made radical changes. There’s going to be a lot of conceptual things that are similar, but there will be a lot of differences as well. They’ll see those here in a couple of days.”
BRINGING THE HEAT
Given Ball State’s ability to throw the football, Allen said it will be important to generate a strong pass rush Saturday. IU finished eighth in the Big Ten in sacks per game at 1.83, with 22 sacks in 12 games.
“We’re going to mix it up like we always do,” Allen said. “Things that we’ve got and we’ve obviously got some new things that we haven’t shown yet that we’ve been working on all offseason.”
Ball State led the Mid-American Conference and ranked 43rd nationally in passing offense last season, averaging 252.9 yards per game. But Allen also is concerned about Ball State’s ability to run the ball. The Cardinals rushed for 204 yards and 5.2 yards per carry against the Hoosiers last season.
“I’ve never left the game pleased with how we defended them in that regard,” Allen said. “That to me is job No. 1, to stop the run and then create those passing situations. But their play-action game is very good, very well designed.”
