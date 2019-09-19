BLOOMINGTON – Indiana could be without its starting quarterback for the second straight week when it faces Connecticut on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana coach Tom Allen said redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. remains questionable while dealing with an undisclosed injury.
“We’ll do some things with him in terms of evaluation wise I think would really help us to get a good gauge,” Allen said. “I don’t know exactly the status for Saturday yet. We should know more here pretty soon.”
Allen said Penix has been taking part in limited drills this week but has focused more on rehabbing the injury.
“And then, a major emphasis on the mental piece, getting him ready to go,” Allen said.
Penix started IU’s first two games, leading the Hoosiers to a 34-24 win over Ball State in his first career start. He left in the second quarter of IU’s 52-0 win over Eastern Illinois on Sept. 7. For the season, Penix has passed for 523 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
If Penix can’t go, IU will return to redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey for his second straight start. Ramsey completed 19 of 33 passes for 162 yards last week against Ohio State, with no touchdowns and an interception.
“There’s obviously plays he’d love to have back, throws he’d love to have back, but I think that’s football,” Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said. “There’s been that situation for Mike, and you can go right on down the line with the other guys throughout this year, and that’s the way it’s going to be for every team in the country. I think he competed his tail off for the entire game.”
GOOD WEEK OF PRACTICE
Allen felt the Hoosiers put together a good week of practice coming off last week’s 51-10 loss to No. 6 Ohio State.
“You have to look at yourself in the mirror and face the things that you need to get fixed and press on together,” Allen said. “I thought the energy and the focus and the leadership of our older guys is where it needed to be, and we just got to keep working hard every day.”
Allen said run fits and tackling were emphasized heavily in practice this week after IU gave up 314 yards rushing on 7.7 yards per carry against the Buckeyes.
“We did an additional tackling drill that we created off of some of the mistakes we had,” Allen said.
Offensively, Allen said the focus was on establishing the run and better communication across the offensive line. Allen noted the two new starters on IU’s offensive line this season, right tackle Caleb Jones and left guard Harry Crider, are playing on different sides of the offensive line.
“They are all kind of new working side by side, and I just think that does take time,” Allen said. “So we’ve got to get better at that. Their communication and their trust in each other.”
FIRST SACK FOR D-MAC
One pleasant surprise for IU has been the play of sophomore defensive tackle Demarcus Elliot, nicknamed “D-Mac” by his teammates. Elliott, a JUCO transfer from Garden City (Kan.) Community College, recorded his first career sack for IU against Ohio State and had four tackles.
Allen said he had a feeling the 6-foot-3, 328-pound Elliott could help the Hoosiers this season based on what he saw on film. Elliott had 19 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack for Garden City last season.
“He’s got a burst to him that really sticks out on film, and he’s got really good technique, and he plays super hard, and he cares a whole bunch,” Allen said. “He’s been a great addition to our team. We’re really excited to have him.”
CHALLENGE TO ELLIS
Freshman wide receiver David Ellis has been impressive returning kicks so far for the Hoosiers, averaging 21.4 yards on 10 returns with a long of 33 yards.
Allen has set a lofty challenge to the speedy Ellis and the IU kick return unit this season, take one back for a touchdown. The last IU player to return a kickoff for a touchdown was Tevin Coleman, who returned a kickoff 96 yards for a TD on Sept. 29, 2012, against Northwestern.
“Once you get him into the heart of that unit, it’s about making one guy miss and go score,” Allen said. “I want to see him take one back to the house. That’s my next step for him.”
