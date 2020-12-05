Indiana sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen had a feeling he could force a fumble on a corner blitz heading into Saturday’s game at Wisconsin.
Mullen had studied Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz on film during pregame scouting.
“Young quarterbacks, they look one way. They just have a tendency, in their eyes locking on in their target,” Mullen said. “I mean, he didn’t see me. I knew I had a clean shot. I mean, for me, I just had to execute and get the ball out. I wanted to get the ball out.”
Mullen delivered a blow that could be heard from the stadium press box as he came in on the blitz early in the second quarter, jarring the ball loose from Mertz. Linebacker James Miller recovered the fumble, the first of two takeaways IU forced during its 14-6 win over the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
“It sounded like a gunshot on the field, for sure,” IU linebacker Micah McFadden said. “I mean, it was loud. I was going to drop into coverage and got my eyes back to the quarterback right at the moment he hit him. I was real excited. I saw the ball fly out. James get the recovery. It was a huge momentum swing for our team.”
After Miller’s recovery at the IU 47-yard line, the Hoosiers turned the turnover into points, driving 53 yards for a touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.
Junior safety Jamar Johnson also had an interception early in the third quarter for IU’s nation-leading 17th interception of the season. It was Johnson’s fourth interception, tying him with cornerback Jaylin Williams for the team lead. As a team, IU extended its school record to 10 straight games with at least one interception.
IU has forced a Big Ten-leading 20 takeaways with 17 interceptions and three forced fumbles.
“Our defense shows up every week,” Mullen said. “We just don’t try to turn it off on a certain team. It’s on for everybody and anybody. When we go out there and play, we just go out there and execute and fly around.”
JONES RETURNS, ELLIOTT OUT
Junior Caleb Jones returned and started at right tackle for the Hoosiers, with Luke Haggard remaining the starter at left tackle and tackle Matthew Bedford out of the starting lineup.
Defensive lineman Demarcus Elliott joined fellow defensive lineman Alfred Bryant on the inactive list. Bryant missed his third straight game.
Sophomore running back Sampson James also returned after sitting out last week’s game against Maryland for personal reasons but did not get a carry.
Also on the inactive list were linebacker Thomas Allen, defensive back Marcelino Ball, offensive lineman Kahlil Benson, wide receiver Da’Shaun Brown, running back Chris Childers, tight end Sam Daugstrup, tight end Turon Ivy Jr., defensive back Raheem Layne, running back Ahrod Lloyd, defensive lineman Jalen Mayala, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., defensive back Samuel Slusher and wide receiver Cam Wilson.
COACH OF THE YEAR
During a postgame interview on ABC, IU head coach Tom Allen was met by many players, including running back Stevie Scott III, who screamed “coach of the year.”
Allen is on the watch list for a number of national coaching awards for leading the No. 10 Hoosiers to a 6-1 record this season and is the favorite to be named this year’s Big Ten Coach of the Year.
Allen deflected credit to his players following the game. But McFadden, who had a team-high nine tackles and two sacks against Wisconsin, said Allen is deserving of any postseason accolades he gets.
“A lot of people don’t get to see what he does in the building, but he brings the energy each and every day,” McFadden said. “We’re not kidding about that. He comes in ready to work. He gets the guys going maybe when it’s a Tuesday morning and it’s a long weekend and guys are tired. He comes ready to go and gets us fired up, and he brings the energy for this team. We recognize it, and we appreciate it, and that’s where the love comes from”
